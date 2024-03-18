Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

2 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

These two stocks may be the most expensive on the market, but they’re high for a reason! And I’m still considering them a strong buy.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors are always looking for deals. Yet those deals tend to consider cheap companies when it comes to share price. Low share prices, however, don’t necessarily mean you’re getting a deal. In fact, it could even be a signal of lower prices to come.

Which is why it can actually be a great idea to look at expensive stocks. Especially if you’re looking to create a base for your growth portfolio. In that case, two companies that immediately come to mind when considering expensive stocks. But these companies are soaring. What’s more, they’re soaring upwards with very minimal dips. So let’s look at why I’d still buy these high-priced stocks without a moment’s hesitation.

Fairfax stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) is one of the highest priced companies on the TSX today. However, in the last year it’s been one of the best performers as well. Shares of FFH stock are currently up 67% in the last year, despite trading at around $1,500 as of writing.

The company has a long track record of solid financial performance. The stock consistently delivers underwriting profits, a key metric in the company’s industry, insurance.

It also has undervalued potential, with a strong balance sheet from conservative investments, especially bonds. However it’s also run by Prem Watsa, the long-time chief executive officer, referred to as the Canadian Warren Buffett. This comes from his focus on value investments.

That value is furthermore focused on long-term accumulation. So again, this makes Fairfax a strong choice if you’re looking for a stock that’s going to be a base for your growth portfolio. And one that will keep climbing from its property and casualty insurance assets.

Constellation stock

The other high-priced item on the TSX today is Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), with shares currently at a whopping $3,770 as of writing. Yet again, that’s with further stable growth of 62% in the last year alone as of writing.

This is a wild one, as it’s a tech stock that’s simply found a lucrative way of creating income. That comes from acquiring software companies offering niche products at a low price. And this has led to exceptional growth over time, with consistent revenue and earnings growth, often exceeding 30% annually.

This has generated high profit margins for the company, with strong operational efficiency and a strong overall business model. It’s now a free cash flow machine, so it continues to have the ability to invest in even more companies.

Mark Leonard has been the CEO since its founding and continues to focus on long-term value creation, much like Watsa. And that focus has only narrowed in the last few decades. What’s more, the vertical software market remains highly fragmented, leading to even more opportunities in the future for CSU stock.

So with recurring revenue on hand, more acquired companies in the future, and predictable cash flows, this stock is solid as a long-term investment. Yet even for growth, it has more tech tailwinds coming its way for investors to consider. That makes it another stock I’d pick up with zero hesitation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

Invest $374.50 Each Month to Create Passive Income of $288 in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investing a specific amount each month to create passive income this year is possible with monthly dividend payers.

Read more »

Happy retirement
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Help Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to reach $1 million, $100,000 can certainly get you there. Even if you invest in some low…

Read more »

warning or alert
Dividend Stocks

Income Alert: These Stocks Just Raised Their Dividends

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of companies that raised their dividends recently. Here's a trio of options to consider buying now.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Look Now, But These 3 TSX Stocks Look Poised for a Nice Rally 

| Puja Tayal

Three TSX stocks are in a downtrend amid headwinds. 2024 may be rocky for them, but they are poised for…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks are excellent buys to beat inflation, given their solid underlying businesses and high yields.

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 18% to Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a great Canadian dividend stock you can buy at a big bargain right now and hold for the long…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge the Best Dividend Stock for you?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for one of the best dividend stocks to consider right now? Here's a look at Enbridge (TSX:ENB)…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Need Consistent Dividends? 3 TSX Stocks That Fit the Bill

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have a history of consistently increasing dividends and maintaining sustainable payout ratios.

Read more »