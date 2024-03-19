Magna Stock Partners With General Motors to Create Next Big Thing in Vehicle Software

Magna stock (TSX:MG) could see a huge future boost from a new vehicle software program, with the sector expected to explode in this decade.

There has been growing interest in Magna International (TSX:MG) once more after the company announced a major partnership with General Motors (NYSE:GM). The deal could be the next big thing in vehicle software, going beyond what either company has considered in the past. So let’s dig in.

What happened

Magna stock announced with partners GM and tech services company Wipro (NYSE:WIT) that it would be designing an automotive software marketplace. Called SDVerse, the three companies would collaborate, with GM holding the biggest stake of 46%, with Magna stock and Wipro stock each at 27%.

It’s expected that SDVerse would streamline the process of finding and acquiring software for automakers. So no, this isn’t another AutoTrader. In the past, car companies would develop much of the software in-house. However, now the SDVerse would aim to improve efficiency by creating a digital space for businesses to buy and sell automotive software.

And let me tell you, this is a needed sector. There is huge growth anticipated for the automotive software market. In fact, it could outgrow the available software development talent. The SDVerse therefore attempts to address this gap by connecting the wider pool of software solutions with automakers.

What to consider

If you’re interested in how this might affect the future of Magna stock and these other companies, there are points to consider. On the plus side, this could streamline the software supply chain. The need is clear, and this addresses the challenge of fragmented software development in the auto sector. Furthermore, it could also mean more growth in automotive software, with SDVerse providing a well-timed solution for connecting automakers with software. According to the press release, the automotive software market is expected to double this decade alone.

But there are some downsides, of course. There remains a lot of competition in the software field. While automakers might use SDVerse, it’s likely many already have partnerships with software companies. Therefore, investors may want to wait and see to see how larger tech companies react to this new platform.

Bottom line

If you’re interested in learning more, Magna stock and its partners will be hosting a panel to discuss the future of SDVerse on April 4, 2024. Until then, it might be best to sit on the sidelines to learn more about how the company plans to integrate its software with other businesses.

On the one hand, software connection could mean recurring revenue for the company. And that would be of huge importance. However, it’s unclear how much such a venture might cost, and when these companies plan to see it turn a profit.

What will likely need to happen is for there to be major partnerships with large tech companies as well as car manufacturers. If these companies sign up for using SDVerse, then this could cause share prices of all three companies to soar. But until that time comes, pay attention to more information come April 4.