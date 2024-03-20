Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

These three dividend stocks are excellent buys right now, given their solid underlying businesses, superior dividend growth record, and high yields.

Rajiv Nanjapla
Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Yesterday, Statistics Canada reported that Canada’s inflation rose 2.8% in February, lower than analysts’ expectation of 3.1%. Also, it was a decline from the previous month’s 2.9%. The signs of easing inflation have driven the equity markets higher, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index up 4.3% this year.

Meanwhile, analysts are predicting a global slowdown due to the impact of prolonged high-interest rates. Also, rising geo-political tensions are causes of concern. Amid the uncertain environment, investors should look to add quality dividend stocks to strengthen their portfolios and earn stable passive income. Besides, dividend stocks have historically outperformed the broader equity markets.

Here are three dividend stocks that you can buy hand over fist.

Telus

Amid the growing demand for telecommunication services due to digitization, Telus (TSX:T) would be my first pick. Supported by its stable cash flows due to recurring revenue streams, the company has returned $20 billion to its shareholders through dividends since 2004. Currently, it offers a quarterly dividend of $0.3761/share, with its forward yield at 6.73%.

Amid the rising demand, the company is expanding its 5G and broadband infrastructure, which could continue to drive its customer base and average revenue per user. Telus is also witnessing strong growth in its health services segment, Telus Health, amid organic growth and the acquisition of LifeWorks. The uptrend could continue amid increased adoption of telehealthcare services and improving synergies, such as cross-selling opportunities. Besides, the company’s management hopes for increased contributions from its other growth segments, TELUS International and TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods, this year.

Backed by these growth initiatives, Telus expects to raise its dividend at an annualized rate of 7 to 10% from 2023 to 2025. Meanwhile, its NTM (next 12 months) price-to-sales multiple stands at 1.6, making it an attractive buy.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP), which has been raising its dividend at an annualized rate of 7% since 2000, is another dividend stock to have in your portfolio. The company transports oil and natural gas across North America through its pipeline network. It has also invested in seven power-producing facilities, with a total capacity of 4.3 gigawatts.

With around 97% of its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) underpinned by rate regulation or long-term contracts, TC Energy’s cash flows are stable and predictable, allowing it to raise dividends consistently. It currently offers a juicy forward dividend yield of 7.03%.

After putting $5.3 billion of assets into service last year, TC Energy expects to put around $7 billion into service this year and has planned to invest $8.5 to $9 billion. Besides, it is working on spinning off its Liquids Pipeline segment, improving its flexibility, enhancing efficiency, and driving operational excellence. Excluding its Liquids Pipeline segment, the company’s adjusted EBITDA could grow at an annualized rate of 6% through 2026. So, management is confident of maintaining its dividend growth at an annualized rate of 3 to 5%, making it an attractive buy.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) operates 10 regulated utility assets, meeting the electric and natural gas needs of 3.5 million customers across North America. Supported by its low-risk utility asset base, the company has delivered an average total shareholder return of 10.7% for the previous 20 years, outperforming the broader equity markets. Besides, it has rewarded its shareholders by raising its dividends for 50 consecutive years, with its forward yield currently at 4.42%.

Further, the utility company will invest $25 billion over the next five years, growing its rate base at an annualized rate of 6.3%. The rate base expansion and improving operating performance could boost its financials, thus allowing it to maintain its dividend growth. Meanwhile, the company’s management expects to increase its dividend at an annualized rate of 4 to 6% through 2028. FTS trades at an attractive NTM price-to-earnings multiple of 16.7. Considering all these factors, I believe Fortis would be an opportune buy for income-seeking investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Woman in skates works on laptop
Stocks for Beginners

3 Defensive TSX Stocks for Lower-Risk Investors

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some of the best defensive TSX stocks to buy? Here's a trio of options that will appeal to…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Want $300 in Super-Safe Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $42,000 in the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

| Puja Tayal

Stocks related to real estate are best for monthly dividend income. You could consider these high-yield stocks marked down by…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

Best Dividend Stock to Buy for Passive Income Investors: Royal Bank Stock vs. Power Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks have long produced healthy passive income, but there is a lot to consider before buying.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

5 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

The resilient payouts, stellar dividend growth history, and growing earnings base make these Canadian dividend stocks attractive investments.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Stocks to Add to Your TFSA Before They Get Expensive

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A pair of cheap but outperforming dividend stocks are excellent buys for TFSA investors before rate cuts begin and share…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Be in 5 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's look at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to see where it's going to be in five years.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

Metro Stock or Loblaw Stock: Which Is the Better Buy?

| Adam Othman

Take a closer look at these two Canadian consumer staple stocks to determine which might be better for your portfolio…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $2,000 Every Month?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Get global diversification, monthly passive income, and a long-term hold from this ETF -- all with one click.

Read more »