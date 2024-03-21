Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 2 Magnificent Stocks That Have Created Many Millionaires and Will Continue to Make More

2 Magnificent Stocks That Have Created Many Millionaires and Will Continue to Make More

Are you interested in finding stocks that have created millionaires? These two have and could continue to make more!

Jed Lloren
Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background

Image source: Getty Images.

Many investors dream of the day their investment portfolio reaches $1 million. For a very long time, that’s been the benchmark that investors have been hoping to hit. While it’s mostly for the prestige of being labelled a millionaire, there’s certainly no denying that someone with a portfolio of that size is doing quite well.

Fortunately, there are stocks in both Canada and the United States that have managed to turn everyday investors into millionaires. In this article, I’ll discuss one stock from each country that Canadian investors should consider buying today. I believe both stocks could continue to make more millionaires as time goes on.

The reason I’m choosing to split this article between Canadian and American stocks is because Canadian investors should be trying to diversify their portfolios. By keeping in mind that American stocks are an option too, perhaps readers will start to really consider companies on the other side of the border. Without further ado, here are two magnificent stocks to buy today!

The Canadian stock you should buy

When looking at Canadian stocks that have created millionaires, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stands out as the most obvious one. While this may be a great company, many first-time readers or new investors may have never heard of it.

That’s because Constellation Software doesn’t operate a business that the vast majority of Canadians will interact with in their everyday lives. This company operates in the background, acquiring vertical market software (VMS) businesses.

As mentioned earlier, this is one of the clearest examples of a stock creating millionaires. Take an investment of $10,000 made around October 2007, for example. If you had kept all of your shares, you would’ve seen a total return of about 18,400%. That means your $10,000 would’ve turned into nearly $1.85 million. That ‘s an incredible return and is certainly life changing. If you had bought even more shares over the years, think about how much you could’ve generated.

An American millionaire-making stock

On the American side of things, Canadians should really take a hard look at Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). This is a company that needs very little introduction. Obviously, this is the company behind the world-famous Coke beverage. However, it’s so much more than just that. In addition to Coke, Coca-Cola is responsible for many very well-known brands, such as Sprite and Fanta, Minute Maid, Smartwater, Powerade, and many more.

Although Coca-Cola doesn’t operate a very exciting business, its stability is what should attract investors. Take any given day, there’s a very good chance you’ll come across someone drinking one of their beverages. Coca-Cola’s footing in the beverage industry is unmatched.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Brookfield Infrastructure Partners made the list!

If you had bought 1,200 shares on December 31, 1999, it would have cost you about US$57,000. While that may sound like a lot, consider that those 1,200 shares would be worth more than US$1,030,000 today. That’s a total return of more than 1700% in just over two decades. I strongly believe Coca-Cola could continue to create many more millionaires over the next decades.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Constellation Software. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Stocks for Beginners

WELL Health Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

WELL (TSX:WELL) stock has some strong reasons to consider it as a long-term hold, with full-year earnings due that could…

Read more »

edit Woman in skates works on laptop
Stocks for Beginners

3 Defensive TSX Stocks for Lower-Risk Investors

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some of the best defensive TSX stocks to buy? Here's a trio of options that will appeal to…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

Ready to Invest With $2,000? 2 Stocks for March 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks provide investors with strong long-term growth, with one offering a superbly high dividend yield.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

Best Dividend Stock to Buy for Passive Income Investors: Royal Bank Stock vs. Power Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks have long produced healthy passive income, but there is a lot to consider before buying.

Read more »

Senior housing
Dividend Stocks

3 Key, Lesser-Known CRA Benefits to Claim on Your 2023 Taxes

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You can start investing in your retirement by simply claiming these benefits year after year! So don't miss out.

Read more »

Automated vehicles
Tech Stocks

Magna Stock Partners With General Motors to Create Next Big Thing in Vehicle Software

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna stock (TSX:MG) could see a huge future boost from a new vehicle software program, with the sector expected to…

Read more »

Handwriting text writing Are You Ready For Tomorrow question. Concept meaning Preparation to the future Motivation Stand blackboard with white words behind blurry blue paper lobs woody floor.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons to Buy Lundin Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lundin stock (TSX:LUN) has been killing its production of copper and plans on blowing its records out of the water…

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Tech Stocks

Apple Bails on Its Electric Car, So What’s That Mean for Tesla Investors?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Apple stock (NASDAQ:AAPL) is out, but does that mean Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) is in? Let's take a dive to see…

Read more »