3 Magnificent Stocks That Have Created Many Millionaires and Will Continue to Make More

How do you know a stock will make you a millionaire? Nobody knows. But some stocks could make you wealthy.

There is no certainty that every stock you invest in will make you a millionaire. However, some stocks could make you richer. If you are investing in a futuristic stock where the company has yet to prove its mettle, it is a calculated gamble. You lay down some expectations and a time frame. If the company succeeds, it could make you a millionaire. Otherwise, your loss is limited to your invested amount.

Investing in millionaire-maker stocks with proven histories

Another strategy is to invest in stocks that have proved their mettle and have already grown big. However, they continue to evolve and grow, never resting a bit. For beginners, such stocks could be a good start as they can be assured about the fundamentals, as these companies have hundreds of eyes ­– regulators, analysts, investors, government — watching their move. While these procedures give assurance, they also restrict growth as decision-making is slow in a large company.

Nevertheless, the big tech stocks have what it takes to continue making millionaires as things work differently in the tech space. Technology needs research, and research needs resources. It is not always possible to invent something revolutionary from scratch. Hence, these tech giants acquire inventions they can monetize at scale. They already have the ecosystem, customer base, and business acumen to convert an invention into solid revenue. And that’s where they can make its investors who stay invested millionaires.

Three magnificent stocks that could make more millionaires

Here are three stocks with long-term growth trends. As long as the secular growth trends persist, they could keep growing.

Nvidia

Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock price rally is making headlines thanks to the generative artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. The graphics processing unit (GPU)-maker has four waves that can make investors millionaires.

The first wave of PC and cloud gaming and the esports frenzy in 2017 drove Nvidia’s stock up 200% in 18 months.

It is now riding the second wave of GPU-supported data centres that support high-performance computing and generative AI that began in November 2022 with Chat GPT. This wave sent the stock up 540% in 15 months.

The next wave will come with autonomous driving, which accounts for just 2% of Nvidia’s 2023 revenue.

And the fourth wave will be industrial digitization.

If you invested $20,000 in Nvidia during the first wave’s peak in 2018, you now own 286 shares worth $258,458. Even if you buy the stock now, the next two waves could grow your money severalfold in the next 10-15 years.

Microsoft stock

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock rallied 92% on the generative AI revolution. After all, ChatGPT uses its Azure platform to train. The software company Bill Gates started with Word and Excel and is quick to pick up growth trends and scale them profitably. It invested in cloud computing in 2010 and dived into it full-fledged in 2014. Today, Microsoft earns a major portion of its revenue from the Azure cloud than its Office tools. The Cloud business helped Microsoft’s stock surge 700% in seven years.

And now, it is exploring generative AI capabilities in various applications. It opens new avenues for Microsoft to accelerate growth as the world moves to 5G. Autonomous cars and smart cities will need secure and AI-driven cloud computing and network infrastructure with real-time data processing. Microsoft is well-placed to provide software support to the digital future.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) works like a private equity fund that acquires and holds mission-critical software companies. It uses the cash flow of these companies to acquire new companies, thereby compounding the free cash flow. In 2023, it made acquisitions worth $2.6 billion and has a few in the pipeline. The key fundamentals that drive Constellation’s stock price are its revenue and free cash flow growth, which were 27% and 36%, respectively, in 2023.

The acquisition potential will only grow as digitization increases dependence on software. It is a stock you can buy at any price, as the effect of compounding will continue to grow its stock price.