Member Login
Home » Investing » Turn This CRA Benefit Into $4,050.76 in 2024

Turn This CRA Benefit Into $4,050.76 in 2024

When it comes to creating funds for your future and your kids, there’s a way to create massive passive income at no cost to you!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Tax season is upon us. And that means parents are likely keeping an eye on what this might mean for their Child Care Benefit (CCB) payments. This benefit has been a huge win, with the amount actually increasing significantly over the last few years.

Today, let’s look at what Canadians might expect to bring in from CCB. But even better, let’s consider how they can use that cash to create even more income for their families.

The CCB explained

The CCB is a tax-free monthly payment for families that is meant to help with the cost of raising children under 18. After being introduced back in 2016, each here it has increased to help these families. What’s more, there have been more increases during these times of economic uncertainty.

The biggest advantage of course is that these are tax-free payments. The calculations are based on your family’s household income. From there, you will then receive a monthly payment around the 20th of the month.

Overall, however, the maximum Canadians can receive is $619.75 per month for children under six. It then rises to $522.91 per month for children between six and 17. And if you have several children, that can certainly add up.

Get even more

Now, if you have that cash available, you can then use it to put directly into another account. Let’s say you have two children, one under six and one over. Then, we’ll also assume that you can max out that amount. You would then have total cash of $13,712 available to you.

But don’t start investing in random stocks in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) just yet! To create even more cash for both investment and your child, put the money into a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP). If you’re able, put in $2,500 towards each child. That would add on the maximum received from the Canada Education Savings Grant (CESG), putting another $500 into that account — without even investing!

You would have a total of $14,712 for your kids in government money. And now is the chance to do something with it.

Create passive income

Now, if this cash if all for your children, whether it’s a Tax-Free Savings Account or a Registered Education Savings Plan, you can start investing. And given that you have some time potentially before they go to university, then it would be best to consider long-term holds in investments that offer dividends.

A great option is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) — one that provides a dividend and gives you access to a strong, global portfolio. That way, you can set it and forget it, adding to it on a monthly basis if you can.

One to consider is Horizons Active Global Dividend ETF (TSX:HAZ). This ETF provides exposure to dividend income and long-term capital growth. This occurs from investing in global dividend-paying equities. What’s more, it has an active management strategy to select high-quality companies from around the world.

Bottom line

So, if you were to take that $14,712 and put it into HAZ, here is what you could achieve in just one year.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
HAZ – now$34433$0.492$213.04quarterly$14,712
HAZ – highs$42.84433$0.492$213.04quarterly$18,549.72

As you can see, you could create returns of $3,837.72, with dividends of $213.04. That’s total passive income of $4,050.76 in 2024 alone! So, do it for the kids.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Is It Too Late to Buy Costco Stock Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Costco stock (NASDAQ:COST) always looks like a good buy. But after a 10% drop after earnings, is it still the…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks With Insanely Fast-Growing Dividends

| Sneha Nahata

Stocks like Canadian Natural Resources are growing their dividends incredibly fast, making them a lucrative investment for income investors.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

What Happens If You Take a 5-Year Break From Your Retirement Plan? 

| Puja Tayal

Taking a break from retirement planning? Adjust your savings strategy. A discussion with Chad Harmer from Harmer Wealth Management.

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average CPP Benefit at Age 60 in 2024

| Andrew Button

The average CPP at age 60 is probably only $485/month, but you can supplement it by holding stocks like Fortis…

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

Killam Apartment REIT Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 18% from all-time highs, Killam Apartment REIT offers you a forward dividend yield of more than 3.5% in 2024.

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Dream: 7 Percent Returns to Fuel Your Income Goals

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want an insane 7% yield to fuel your income goals? This stock is really hard to ignore, and…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Fabulous Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

| Robin Brown

If you want some great dividend stocks that can deliver strong total returns, here are three to buy in March.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 4.28% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock may not have the highest yield, but it has even more going for it for those looking…

Read more »