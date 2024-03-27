Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $7,000 in 2024

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $7,000 in 2024

These monthly passive-income investments can turn your TFSA into a powerhouse passive-income producer — all with just $7,000.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
top TSX stocks to buy

Source: Getty Images

Canadian investors trying to make some extra cash have quite a number of items at their disposal. Yet above all, perhaps the most important item is the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Since its introduction in 2009, the TFSA has put aside year after year of contribution room for a total of $95,000 for those who were 18 at its inception!

Investing can be the best way to use the newly added $7,000 in contribution room from your TFSA. After all, this is a savings account and one that doesn’t even add interest. So, if you’re going to put it in the TFSA in the first place, the only true benefit is if you’re planning to invest and create even more savings.

But if you’re a nervous investor, I get it — especially in this market. So, let’s come up with a bulletproof strategy to create monthly passive income in your TFSA.

Fixed income

The first step to creating passive income should be to consider some investments that create fixed income. Right now, there are some of the best interest rates that Canadians can pick up! Consider Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GIC).

A GIC will provide you with a fixed rate for a fixed period. If you lock up a 5% interest rate for five years, this means you’ll be able to receive 5% interest each year of those five years! This can be a great way to create more income that you can count on and that can grow substantially the longer you hold it. It’s also far less risky than some other investments.

ETFs

Another less risky way to invest is to put your cash into exchange-traded funds (ETF) that provide monthly passive income. While the other cash is growing in your GIC for a later date, perhaps for the next year, you can look forward to cash coming out from an ETF far more often.

What’s more, ETFs are like buying an entire portfolio with the click of a button. In fact, you can buy an entire index! One to consider is iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSX:CDZ). This ETF invests in the top dividend companies on the TSX, so it is like buying the best of the best when it comes to dividend stocks. What’s more, it offers a dividend yield of 3.95% as of writing, dishing out passive income on a monthly basis.

Dividend-paying stocks

Finally, you’ll also want to consider some dividend-paying stocks if you’re looking for strong monthly income. And if you’re looking for just over the next year, you’re going to want to find companies that are already doing quite well so that passive income comes from returns as well.

One to consider in this case would be a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the right sector. For me, that sector would be industrial properties. This continues to be an area that is in high demand and unlikely to shrink any time soon, which is why it’s both a strong short- and long-term investment for those wanting returns.

If you want a great option, I would consider Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN). It holds a dividend yield of 4.37%, dishes it out monthly and has seen shares climb.

Bottom line

All in all, with these three investments, you’ll have a bulletproof monthly passive-income portfolio that will remain completely tax-free!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

CPP Pension: 1 Move to Increase Your Payouts by $6,877 Per Year

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian retirees can consider boosting their CPP payouts by delaying the benefit and investing in blue-chip dividend stocks.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

This 8.6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Diversified Royalty is a high-dividend stock that offers a tasty yield in 2024. Is the TSX dividend stock a buy…

Read more »

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the safest Canadian dividend stocks you can buy now and hold as long as you want.

Read more »

edit Taxes CRA
Dividend Stocks

Master Your Taxes: Get More Back from the CRA This Year

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Mastering your taxes by knowing old and new tax deductions can lighten your tax burden in 2024.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

What’s the CPP Contribution Amount for 2024?

| Puja Tayal

The second phase of CPP enhancement has begun. Know how much CPP contribution your employer will deduct from your 2024…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,026 Shares of This Quality Dividend Stock for $100 in Monthly Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

High-dividend TSX stocks such as Slate Grocery can help you generate stable passive income in 2024.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

2 Incredible Dividend Growers to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could help you increase the amount of passive income you generate? Here are two…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Should You Buy BCE Stock for its 8.68% Dividend Yield?

| Adam Othman

With the downturn in its valuation, BCE stock offers higher-than-usual yielding dividends. But is the attractive dividend yield worth it?

Read more »