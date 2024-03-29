Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio in 2024 With Just $20,000

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio in 2024 With Just $20,000

Create a bulletproof passive-income portfolio to get solid monthly dividends and start creating $20,000 right away!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors looking to build a passive-income portfolio for monthly income can certainly get started in 2024. Even if you don’t have $20,000 right away, there are ways to easily create that by using everything at your disposal. So, instead of focusing on making cuts, which you’ve likely already done, let’s focus on creating more. Here’s how to get started and create massive passive income for 2024.

Creating cash

First off, how are you going to create $20,000 to invest for 2024? To do that, let’s come up with a few strategies that Canadians can use — besides starting a side hustle. I have a bone to pick with side hustles, as these take away from focusing on your day job. Instead, you’re just creating a part-time job. Let’s just call a spade a spade.

Instead, work hard at the job that you have! Consider asking for a raise then if your employer is open to it. If they’re not, perhaps consider going elsewhere! You’re likely to find a similar job that can provide you with more income. In fact, the average raise could be half of the $20,000 you’re looking for!

From there, consider easy passive-income streams — ones I tend to lean towards are those that don’t take any effort and are easy to set up. That would come down to storage and parking. If you have a parking spot you can rent out near a heavy-traffic location like a university or hospital, consider renting it out. Same with storage if you have a storage unit on your premises. This could lead to another $10,000 per year.

Before investing

Now, before investing in the first popular stocks that are on the market, there are a few things to consider. Yes, you want to create a passive-income portfolio from dividends — but not just dividends. Returns are just as important, if not more so. If a company isn’t performing well, then it can’t continue to support its dividend. So, make sure you’re looking at a company’s long-term performance rather than just narrowing your focus on a high dividend.

What’s more, consider safety. If you want a strong investment, then it might be a good idea to consider investing in an exchange-traded fund (ETF). This will provide you with an entire portfolio at the click of a button. And you can get in on monthly passive income, even if the ETF invests in stocks that don’t provide dividends!

One to consider

If you’re considering this option, then I would use an ETF such as iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI). This dividend focuses on the performance of the composite high-dividend index, which consists of the 75 highest-yielding Canadian stocks on the TSX. It currently boasts a dividend yield of 5.26% as of writing, with shares up 3% in the last year and 11% in the last three years.

Therefore, you’d receive monthly dividends from strong Canadian companies in a range of sectors and backgrounds, all while seeing your returns come in strong. So, if you’re looking for passive income, this is one of the best ways to start making it in 2024!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Could Create $553.72 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors can be safe while still making large amounts of passive income, even from an investment you can afford!

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Cutting This 1 Expense Could Save You Thousands in Retirement

| Andrew Button

You can save a lot for retirement by cutting out expenses, and you can invest your savings in stocks like…

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

3 Secrets of RRSP Millionaires

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) can be good RRSP investments.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has been absolutely crushing the TSX 60 and looks like it will continue to do so while…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Dividend Stocks

3 CRA Benefits Most Canadians Can Grab in 2024

| Andrew Button

You can save on taxes by claiming the dividend tax credit on Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) shares.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Earn $1,890 in Annual Tax-Free Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Plunk these investments into your TFSA to earn passive income and avoid the taxman.

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock I Wouldn’t Touch With a 10-Foot Pole

| Andrew Button

AtkinsRéalis (TSX:ATRL) is one TSX stock I'd never invest in.

Read more »

edit Woman in skates works on laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Under $30

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks all offer a huge deal for investors looking for dividends, as well as growth that will last.

Read more »