Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Stocks With +10% Yields

3 Dividend Stocks With +10% Yields

These three dividend stocks are top notch, with each rebounding already on the TSX today!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX today has done it. It’s actually returned to former all-time highs! This is making Canadians perhaps far more confident about the future of the markets — and maybe nervous that they have missed out on some strong opportunities.

But don’t worry! There are still dividend stocks out there you can snatch up for a steal, offering enormous dividend yields while also providing a strong future for returns. So, here are the ones I would look to first and foremost.

Brookfield Global Infrastructure

First up, investors will want to consider Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund (NASDAQMUTFUND:BGIUN). This could likely set up investors for solid years of passive income. This comes from the investment in public equity markets around the world.

In particular, the fund seeks to invest in companies that are operating in infrastructure around the world. These much be publicly traded global infrastructure companies, and investors can seriously benefit from. While the last few years have seen shares shrink, the tide is turning as the world looks to invest in infrastructure after interest rates come down.

For now, shares are up 16% since market bottom in October. It now offers a 16.17% dividend yield, trading at just nine times earnings. And while trading at 0.98 times book value, the company looks like a highly valuable buy at these levels.

Fiera Capital

Another stock to consider these days among divided stocks is Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ). Fiera stock is an independent asset management firm, providing investment solutions around the world. It now offers a wide range of investment products and service, including equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative investments, and private wealth management.

While the company has seen some price movement downwards in the last few years, this usually happens during high interest rate environments as well as high inflation. Simply put, people aren’t looking to invest as much. However, this leaves an opportunity to get in on a deal.

A more positive market has led to more investment in the stock. Fiera stock is now up a whopping 85% since hitting market bottom. It offers a 10.21% dividend yield as well while trading at just 16.06 times earnings. And while also trading at 1.57 times sales and 2.62 times book value, this is one value stock already on the up.

Allied Properties

If you’re looking for more regular dividend income from your dividend stocks, I would look to Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN). Now, this one is a bit tricky. Investors are likely aware that office real estate investment trusts (REITs) haven’t done all that great in the last few years. The thing is, Allied is different.

Instead of buying up or building office buildings, Allied stock seeks out older buildings that it then turns into office buildings for a more vibrant feel in popular neighbourhoods. All within major markets such as Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. This means less investment and higher appeal to newer companies.

So, with a 10.23% dividend yield to consider, this dividend stock is another that investors will want to pick up these days for income — especially as shares have climbed back almost 18% since market bottom!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fiera Capital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

A Stellar REIT to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) is a great residential property play to consider buying on weakness.

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

Future Legends: 2 Stocks You’ll Want to Keep for Decades

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two outperforming stocks are potential multi-baggers in 2024 and future legends for their visible, long-growth runways.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for High Yields

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks still look oversold.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Want to Earn $2,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $32,500 in These 3 Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can create a stable stream of recurring income in 2024 by investing in dividend stocks such as Enbridge.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Monthly Dividend Champions

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Most dividend-paying TSX companies offer quarterly payouts, but two high-yield stocks are monthly dividend champions.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 7.7% You Can’t Afford to Miss

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A powerhouse dividend stock in the real estate sector with a stable and resilient asset class is a buying opportunity.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great stocks that can provide a juicy income. Here are five Canadian stocks to buy…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy TC Energy or Telus?

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks now offer 7% dividend yields.

Read more »