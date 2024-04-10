Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Earn $1,317.16 in Passive Income With Less Than $10K in Savings

How to Earn $1,317.16 in Passive Income With Less Than $10K in Savings

Looking for passive income? Just $10,000 can create an immense amount even in the first year. And even more if you hold out.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance

Image source: Getty Images

So you don’t have much in savings, but want to create more passive income. Well, you’ve certainly come to the right place! While investing is certainly a part of creating passive income, there are many things to consider. And first and foremost, risk should be one of them.

When it comes to creating passive income with $10,000, risk should be first and foremost on your list of concerns. That’s not enough to see you through an emergency like losing your job. It’s not enough to cover costs in retirement. But it is enough to get started on creating enough to cover a job loss or retirement.

In fact, given time, you can create a strong amount of passive income even with just $10,000 in savings. So let’s get started.

Creating more income

Rather than trying out a million side hustles or even other passive income streams, investors should consider options that they can perform long term. While some of us might be able to become ride-share drivers, work evenings and weekends, or rent out storage, not all of us have that option and time on our hands.

Because of that, I would instead look to your current job to create more income. That could involve increasing your income by asking for a raise. Or, if your boss isn’t going to provide that, go somewhere that will. It’s your life, and you have to make the most of it. And if that means you’re not making enough to cover your costs at your current job, it could be time to go elsewhere.

This alone can create a significant increase in income and you’ll still be performing the same job. From there, I would then start putting aside cash on a regular basis. This can be done through automated contributions from each paycheque. So let’s get into that next.

Getting to $10,000

Let’s say you want to create $10,000 on an annual basis. That’s a large goal that would make up over 10% of a $60,000 salary. A 10% goal is usually as far as I would take saving for investments. However, if you can afford it, then it would mean putting aside about $830 each month for just under $10,000 in savings.

Meanwhile, you’ll want to research options that can provide you with a diversified stream of passive income. And again, risk should be a main concern. So don’t put that $10,000 all into one basket. Instead, consider a mixture of GICs, stocks, and exchange-traded funds (ETF).

If you’re really focused on passive income in this case, I would look for a dividend stock that has growth both behind and ahead of it. In this case, consider a company such as Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). BMO stock is on the rise, with a diversified portfolio spanning North America. It also provides the largest ETF holdings in Canada. All while having a 4.54% dividend yield.

In fact, I would consider a BMO ETF as well that focuses on passive income. A strong option is BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC). This ETF holds a 3.97% dividend yield, with shares already up 7.5% year to date. It offers a low expense ratio as well, with a management team keeping your passive income high.

Bottom line

Now let’s look at how much passive income you could make in the first year of performing this. First off, $830 each month would create $9,960 in savings. Then consider BMO stock has a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% in the last decade, with ZWC ETF at 9% since the pandemic bottom. Here is how this could play out in the year to come with $4,980 in each stock.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTALNEW PRICENEW PORTFOLIO TOTAL
BMO$132.8537$6.04$223.48quarterly$4,915.45$140.95$5,215.29
ZWC$17.38287$1.20$344.40monthly$4,988.06$18.94$5,436.99

Now you’ve created dividend income of $567.88 and returns of $749.28! That’s total passive income of $1,317.16 from your original $9,903 investment. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in the BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

1 Drool-Worthy Dividend Stock Down 48% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, this dividend stock is down 48% from all-time highs, but shares have surged in 2024 and looks to climb…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

1 Dreamy Dividend Stock Just Increased its Dividend by 21 Percent!

| Adam Othman

Stocks with a history of growing their payouts by generous margins can be ideal for developing an inflation-resistant passive income.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Invest $200 Each Month to Create $331.56 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to creating passive income from nothing, here is how to get started, and dividend stocks to bring…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Passive Income: 2 Dividend Machines to Invest in Now

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian monthly dividend machines can help you create a reliable source of passive income if you act now.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You for Life

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have the potential to consistently grow their earnings and dividend payouts in all market conditions.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Should You Contribute to Your RRSP or TFSA First?

| Andrew Button

If you hold Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock in an RRSP or TFSA, you may pay less tax on it than…

Read more »

You Should Know This
Dividend Stocks

3 Lesser-Known Reasons to Claim CPP Benefits Early

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While waiting until 70 certainly has many benefits, there are some Canadians who cannot afford to wait, or have reasons…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

How $250 per Month Can Create $3,000 in Annual Dividend Income

| Puja Tayal

You can start planning for retirement with just a $250 investment every month. All you need is dividend income that…

Read more »