Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Passive Income: Is Telus Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

TFSA Passive Income: Is Telus Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Canadian TFSA investors can hold blue-chip dividend stocks such as Telus to generate passive income for life.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT

Image source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can hold various qualified investments, such as stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds, and mutual funds. As any gains generated in the registered account are sheltered from Canada Revenue Agency taxes, investors should consider holding a basket of dividend-growth stocks in the TFSA.

Quality dividend stocks generate returns via capital gains in addition to regular dividend income. One blue-chip TSX dividend stock you can hold in a TFSA is telecom giant Telus (TSX:T). With a market cap of $33 billion, Telus pays shareholders an annual dividend of $1.50 per share, translating to a forward yield of 6.75%.

In the last 20 years, Telus stock has returned 280% to shareholders. After adjusting for dividends total returns are much higher at 770%. Comparatively, the TSX index has returned “just” 356% in this period after accounting for dividend reinvestments.

Let’s see why Telus stock should be part of your dividend portfolio right now.

Is Telus stock a good buy right now?

Despite its market-beating gains, Telus stock is down 35% from all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip. While Telus is part of a mature industry, its total mobile and fixed customer growth stood at 404,000, which was the company’s strongest fourth quarter (Q4) on record. Telus attributed the subscriber growth to robust demand for its portfolio of bundled products and services.

Net additions for mobile phones stood at 126,000, allowing it to surpass 10 million mobile phone subscriptions. Comparatively, connected net device additions stood at an all-time quarterly record of 203,000.

Its stellar results allowed Telus to increase operating revenue by 2.4%, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) by 9.4% and net income by 17% year over year in Q4 of 2023. In 2023, its operating revenue grew by 9.4% to $20 billion, while adjusted EBITDA growth stood at 7.6%.

A widening dividend payout

Telus increased free cash flow by 38% year over year to $1.8 billion, a significant portion of which was distributed to shareholders via dividends. In fact, the telecom sector’s recession-resistant nature has allowed Telus to raise dividends by 11% annually in the last 19 years.

In 2024, Telus expects operating revenue to grow between 2% and 4%, while adjusted EBITDA growth is forecast between 5.5% and 7.5%.

Telus has allocated $2.6 billion to capital expenditures, which should drive future cash flows higher. It expects free cash flow to expand by 30% to $2.3 billion, indicating that dividend payouts should also increase in the next 12 months.

Priced at 22 times forward earnings, Telus stock might seem expensive. But adjusted earings are forecast rise by more than 25% in the next two years.

Create passive income in your TFSA

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Telus$22.291,862$0.375$698.25Quarterly

The average TFSA balance in 2023 is around $41,500. So, an investment of $41,500 in Telus stock will help you earn close to $2,790 in annual dividend income. If these payouts increase by 10% each year, your dividend income will double in the next seven years.

You should identify other quality dividend stocks, such as Telus, and diversify your TFSA portfolio further, reducing overall risk.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XDIV) 2024 Review

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's all you need to know about XDIV as an ETF investor.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

Buy 50 Shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $302/Year in Passive Income

| Andrew Button

The Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) pays a lot in dividend income.

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Changing My Mind About Flagship Communities Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The real estate sector lags the broader market in 2023 but one defensive REIT delivered impressive financial results amid massive…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

For a Shot at $5,000/Year in Passive Income, Buy 1,225 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock produces a lot of dividend income.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Algonquin Power Be in 3 Years?

| Adam Othman

It's difficult to predict where a particular stock may be in the next three to five years, but in some…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average CPP Benefit at Age 60

| Andrew Button

You have to delay taking CPP to boost your benefits, but you can get passive income sooner by investing in…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Dividend Stocks With High Yields to Buy for 2024

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and high yields, these two dividend stocks are ideal for retirees.

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $10,000 in BCE Stock in 2023, This Is How Much You Would Have Today 

| Puja Tayal

BCE stock has dipped 40% in almost two years. Your BCE investment in 2023 might be in the red, but…

Read more »