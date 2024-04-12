Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Stocks You’ll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

3 Stocks You’ll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

Even though a discount or undervaluation shouldn’t be the primary motive for buying a stock, they certainly increase or decrease the appeal of a stock.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
woman analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Sometimes, a stock you wouldn’t buy at a fair price seems worth buying when it’s adequately discounted. Other times, a discount may encourage you to buy a stock you already have in ample quantity in your portfolio, especially if it’s substantial enough to improve the pricing of your overall stake or contributes to the yield.

Regardless of how they may improve your portfolio, there are three stocks that almost everyone should look into right now for their discounted prices.

An EV stock

EV stocks garnered a lot of attention a few years ago by two types of investors — those interested in ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investing and others who wanted to leverage the initial hype of a budding technology.

However, many investors and stocks missed that window, including Lion Electric (TSX:LEV), which has been in almost a perpetual state of decline since its early days. Currently, it’s trading at just $1.7 a share, which indicates a 92% decline from its initial public offering price.

It’s important to understand that this is not a healthy discount, and you may need an adequate amount of risk tolerance to consider adding this stock to your portfolio. However, you may be glad that you bought this stock at its current rock-bottom price if it gains upward momentum and starts receiving bulk orders for large electric vehicles, particularly school buses (its core product).

A retail company

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) is one of the major retailers in Canada, with about 1,700 locations country-wide and multiple brands under its banner, including Sports Chek and Mark’s. It also has a decent market share in a relatively fragmented market, which cements its leadership status. As a well-known leader in the retail market with a robust loyalty program, Canadian Tire is a healthy business you can invest in.

It’s also a dividend aristocrat with a modest yield of 3%. The business model and reliable dividends are the primary elements of its appeal as the stock hasn’t offered much capital-appreciation potential in the last few years, and it’s currently trading at a discount of about 45% from its previous peak, with an inflated valuation.

However, as the economy strengthens and discretionary spending increases, Canadian Tire may experience organic growth, and hopefully, a stock recovery will follow. That makes the stock worth buying right now, in its beaten-down state.

A telecom company

While it’s not the top 5G stock in the country, BCE (TSX:BCE) is still the leader in the telecom sector, at least by market capitalization (and in a few other categories). It’s also heavily discounted right now, along with the other two telecom giants in the country, as the industry deals with some regulatory challenges.

While buying it right now, when we don’t know the full extent of the damage industry-wide challenges might do to the business may seem risky, the hefty 38% discount and an 8.9% yield make it a highly attractive buy right now.

The company has grown its payout for 14 consecutive years, and it’s highly unlikely to slash or suspend its dividends, so buying the stock now, at this highly discounted price, may be the smart thing to do.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Canadian Tire made the list!

Foolish takeaway

One big “if” when it comes to these three stocks is if they are tied to their recovery. A decent chance of recovery and eventual growth makes all three stocks appealing at their current prices, but if we remove this positive sentiment from the equation, the risk will far outweigh the benefits of buying the stocks, even the dividend payers.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

Meta Is Now a Dividend Stock, but This TSX Stock Is a Better Buy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Social media giant Meta is now a dividend payer but a TSX stock is a better buy for its 156-year…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for Retirees

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer great yields and have increased their dividends for decades.

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some of the best TSX stocks to add to your portfolio? Here's a duo to consider that can…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Is Dollarama a Great Stock for Retirement Planning?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why I think Dollarama is an amazingly reliable stock for retirement portfolios.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

TSX Consumer Staples in April 2024: The Best Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadians looking for cash flow need to start considering consumer staples stock, especially as the market continues a recovery.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy Fortis Stock?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Fortis (TSX:FTS) belongs in every portfolio. But is it now too late to buy Fortis stock?

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

If I Were You, I’d Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Skyrocket

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two outperforming stocks are buying opportunities for their explosive growth potential.

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I’ll Be Adding to My RRSP — Even With the S&P 500 at an All-Time High

| Andrew Button

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) is one stock I might add to my RRSP in 2024.

Read more »