Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » I’m Bullish on Tesla (But Even MORE on This Canadian EV Stock)

I’m Bullish on Tesla (But Even MORE on This Canadian EV Stock)

Here’s why this Canadian EV stock can outperform the broader market by a big margin over the long term.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Car, EV, electric vehicle

Image source: Getty Images

The year 2024 hasn’t started on a positive note for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) investors. The American electric vehicle (EV) giant’s share prices have dived by more than 30% so far this year to currently trade at US$171.05 per share, trimming its market capitalization to US$544.8 billion.

In 2023, Tesla’s total vehicle production and deliveries reached record levels of 1.85 million and 1.81 million, respectively. However, in the first quarter of 2024, its total production slipped by 1.7% YoY (year over year) to 433,371 vehicle units, while its total deliveries declined by 8.5% from a year ago to 386,810 vehicle units. It’s important to note that the recent weakness in Tesla’s quarterly volumes was mainly due to a big decline in its Model 3 and Y numbers, as its quarterly production and deliveries for other models still continued to increase on a YoY basis.

Why I’m bullish on Tesla

The Elon Musk-led company blamed “the early phase of the production ramp of the updated Model 3 at our Fremont factory and factory shutdowns resulting from shipping diversions caused by the Red Sea conflict and an arson attack at Gigafactory Berlin” for its weaker first quarter volumes. While these temporary factors affected its volumes last quarter, it doesn’t necessarily mean that Tesla’s long-term growth story is over, as some bears argue.

The demand for EVs is expected to continue surging in the years to come, with more countries across the world committing to reducing their carbon emissions and promoting clean energy. As the global leader in EVs, Tesla has a strong competitive advantage over its rivals in terms of technology, innovation, brand recognition, and customer loyalty. Tesla’s vehicles are not only environmentally friendly but also offer great safety features, design, and performance, making its long-term growth outlook bright.

A top Canadian EV stock to buy now

While Tesla remains the undisputed leader of the EV market, it’s not the only company that is likely to benefit from the global shift to greener transportation. In fact, there is another EV stock that I believe has even more upside potential than Tesla in the coming years. And it’s not based in the U.S. or China but in Canada.

Magna International (TSX:MG) has been silently positioning itself as a key player in the EV segment, not just as a manufacturer but as a crucial supplier of EV components. At CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2024, Magna introduced its next-generation 800V eDrive, which stands out for its high efficiency, powerful torque, and compact, lightweight design. This innovative eDrive, weighing only 75 kilograms and achieving a 20% height reduction from previous models, can pivot 90 degrees around its axis for better integration into vehicle spaces.

This development came a couple of years after Magna launched EtelligentForce, an innovative electric powertrain system for pickups and light commercial vehicles, which is expected to go into production in the coming years. This diversified approach, supplying critical elements to multiple automakers, should help Magna to benefit from the overall growth of the EV sector globally. Despite these positive factors, however, Magna hasn’t seen any appreciation from investors of late, as its stock has lost nearly 43% of its value in the last three years, making it look undervalued based on its long-term growth outlook.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Magna International and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

TSX at Record Highs: Is it Too Late to Start Investing?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite its recent surge, the TSX Composite still offers great opportunities for investors to multiply their hard-earned savings over the…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Stocks for Beginners

Got $5,000? 5 Stocks to Buy for Lasting Wealth

| Robin Brown

Got $5,000 to build a long-term compounding stock portfolio? Here are five top Canadian stocks to building lasting lifetime wealth.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Some of these dividend stocks will take longer to recover than others, but they'll certainly pay you to stick around.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Stocks for Beginners

Watching This 1 Key Metric Could Help You Beat the Stock Market 

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for the best way to beat the TSX 60, look at this key metric and find a…

Read more »

Online shopping
Stocks for Beginners

Is Couche-Tard Stock a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Couche-Tard stock (TSX:ATD) may be up 11% in the last year, but quarterly results have been shrinking, leaving investors on…

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some of the best TSX stocks to add to your portfolio? Here's a duo to consider that can…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Stocks for Beginners

Low-Risk Investors: Why IAG Stock Could Be Your Best Bet Yet!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

IAG (TSX:IAG) stock operates in a stable sector, with a strong dividend and returns. And there are even more reasons…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks Tailor-Made for Beginning Investors in 2024

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are some great options to buy now for beginning investors. Here are three stocks to buy today and hold…

Read more »