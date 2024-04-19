Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

These top TSX dividend stocks now trade at discounted prices.

Andrew Walker
Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Great Canadian dividend stocks are now on sale. Investors who missed the rally off the 2020 market crash can now get great deals again on top dividend-growth stocks for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Investors often skip the stock in favour of others with higher returns, but that can be short-sighted for a buy-and-hold portfolio.

Why?

Fortis has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years and intends to boost the payout by 4-6% annually through at least 2028. The company has a $25 billion capital program on the go that will increase the rate base from $37 billion in 2023 to $49.4 billion in 2028. The resulting boost to cash flow should support the dividend growth.

Once interest rates begin to come down, this stock could catch a new tailwind as investors shift out of GICs and back into reliable dividend-growth stocks. Fortis trades near $52 at the time of writing. The stock was above $60 a year ago.

Fortis generated solid 2023 results, so the pullback is primarily due to rising interest rates, rather than any operational issue with the business. The company owns $66 billion in assets that include power generation, electric transmission, and natural gas distribution businesses in Canada and the United States. Nearly all of the revenue is from regulated assets, so cash flow tends to be predictable and reliable.

TD Bank

TD (TSX:TD) trades for close to $78.50 at the time of writing compared to $108 in early 2022 at the peak of the post-pandemic rally. The pullback is largely the result of investors fears that high interest rates in Canada and the United States will ultimately cause a deep recession and drive up loan defaults.

The Bank of Canada and the United States Federal Reserve raised rates aggressively in 2022 and 2023 to get inflation under control. So far, the economy has absorbed the rate hikes without a major issue, although it takes time for rate increases to work through the system. At this point, inflation appears sticky around the 3% level, so rates might not start to come down until late 2024 or early 2025. If that turns out to be the case, TD could remain under pressure over the near term.

TD has the cash reserves to ride out difficult times. The bank is sitting on a large capital position after deciding to abandon a planned takeover in the United States last year. Management now intends to grow the U.S. business organically. Acquisition opportunities could also come up in other markets to drive growth.

In the meantime, investors can get a 5.2% dividend yield from TD stock. Buying TD on large pullbacks has historically proven to be a savvy and profitable move for patient contrarian investors.

The bottom line on top TSX dividend stocks

Fortis and TD pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work, these stocks look cheap today and deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Want $300 in Super-Safe Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $37,230 in the Following 2 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of Canada’s safest monthly dividend stocks you can buy today to protect your portfolio from ongoing macroeconomic…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

The 5 Best Low-Risk Investments for Canadians

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're wanting to keep things low risk in this volatile market, these are the top five places where investors…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio in 2024 With Just $25,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Invest in quality monthly dividend ETFs such as the XDIV to create a recurring and reliable passive-income stream for life.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

The CRA Benefits Every Canadian Will Want to Maximize in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian taxpayers can lighten their tax burdens in 2024 through three CRA benefits and the prompt filing of tax returns.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Dividend Stock That Can Handle Any Kind of Market (Even Corrections)

| Adam Othman

While most dividend aristocrats can maintain their payouts during weak markets, very few can maintain a healthy valuation or bounce…

Read more »

Red siren flashing
Dividend Stocks

Income Alert: These Stocks Just Raised Their Dividends

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three established dividend-payers from different sectors are compelling investment opportunities for income-focused investors.

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Index Funds or Stocks: Which is the Better Investment?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Index funds can provide a great long-term option with a diverse range of investments, but stocks can create higher growth.…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $50

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »