Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Dividend Stock Down 13% to Buy Right Now

1 Dividend Stock Down 13% to Buy Right Now

Parkland (TSX:PKI) stock may be down by 13%, but shares are still way up in the last year. So, this could be more of a deal and less of a dud.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to looking for cheap dividend stocks, I actually don’t look for companies that are down. Instead, I want companies that are up. The key, however, is these dividend stocks must overall be up over the long term, at least in the last year.

From there, is the company providing value? Let’s dig into one that certainly fits this category right now.

Parkland

The company investors should consider these days for a deal on a dividend-growth stock is Parkland (TSX:PKI). Parkland stock one of the largest independent fuel retailing companies in North America. Originally founded in 1975, it has grown through acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading marketer and distributor of fuels and lubricants. 

Parkland now operates a diverse portfolio of businesses, including retail gas stations, convenience stores, commercial fuelling operations, and wholesale fuel distribution. It operates in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, and the Americas, serving a wide range of customers, including retail consumers, commercial and industrial clients, and wholesale customers. 

Parkland focuses on providing fuel, convenience, and mobility solutions while emphasizing sustainability and innovation in its operations. And this has allowed it to maintain a strong dividend, currently at a yield of 3.32%!

Earnings drop

However, earnings fell for Parkland stock in recent months. After achieving all-time highs of $48 per share, the company has fallen back by about 13% as of writing. This comes mainly after poor earnings. Yet, there could still be momentum setting the stock up for success.

Earnings soared past estimates during the company’s third quarter. However, in the fourth quarter, the company fell back once more, missing estimates. And this led to the share drop.

However, first-quarter earnings are now around the corner. The company recently announced it would be releasing results in May. So, what should investors look for?

What to watch

If you’re interested in Parkland stock, there are a few things that investors will want to look into further during this first quarter. First off, the company should see revenue growth as well as earnings growth climb back. This will show the company is expanding its market presence and generating profits.

Furthermore, examine its cash flow. Strong and growing cash flow indicates that Parkland has the financial resources to fund its operations, invest in growth opportunities, and reward shareholders through dividends or share buybacks.

Then there’s same-store sales growth and fuel volume growth. For its retail operations, monitor same-store sales growth. Increasing sales from existing locations demonstrates the company’s ability to attract and retain customers, which is crucial for long-term sustainability. Furthermore, growing fuel volumes indicate increased demand for its products and services, which is a key driver of revenue and profitability.

Bottom line

Parkland stock may have had a weak fourth quarter, but it’s a new fiscal year for the company, and that could mean even more growth is ahead. So, if you’re looking for a dividend stock offering a deal, it’s certainly the company I would consider on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

pipe metal texture inside
Dividend Stocks

TC Energy Stock: An Undervalued 7.8% Dividend Stock

| Kay Ng

TC Energy stock appears to be trading at a discount of about 20%.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

TFSA 101: How Pensioners Can Earn $4,987.50 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Retirees can use this TFSA strategy to boost portfolio yield while reducing risk.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Here’s How to Boost Your CPP in 2024

| Andrew Button

By making RRSP contributions, you can lower your after-tax CPP amount. You can then use the RRSP space to invest…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Buy 3,000 Shares of This Super Dividend Stock For $3,300/Year in Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for a super dividend stock to buy now and generate a whopping passive-income stream? Here's an option…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BIP (TSX:BIP) stock fell dramatically after year-end earnings, but there could be momentum in the future with more acquisitions on…

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

So You Own Algonquin Stock: Is It Still a Good Investment?

| Kay Ng

Should you buy Algonquin for its big dividend? Looking forward, the utility is making a lot of changes.

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $1000/Year

| Sneha Nahata

Dependable income stocks like Enbridge can help you earn worry-free passive income regardless of market and commodity cycles.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks Ready for Dividend Hikes in 2024

| Chris MacDonald

Building a passive income is one way to keep up with and even beat inflation. These two stocks can help…

Read more »