Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Beaten-Down Stock That Could Be the Best Bet in the TSX

1 Beaten-Down Stock That Could Be the Best Bet in the TSX

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock has been crushed in recent years, but it’s showing signs of waking up!

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

The technology sector took one right to the chin last Friday, as the Nasdaq 100 led the way loading, dragging down broader indices by around 5% from their highs. Indeed, it was an ugly day on Wall Street if you were just a tad overweight on the technology plays. If you went big on the artificial intelligence (AI) trade, you may have felt the full force of the impact.

In any case, the TSX Index, which is full of value names, actually ended Friday’s trading session in the green, up by just shy of 0.5%. Indeed, the TSX Index is starting to look that much more attractive to Canadian investors who are looking to rotate back to value now that the tech trade has shown signs of contraction.

Looking ahead, I’d not be surprised if we experienced more days like Friday, whereby tech stocks shed considerable ground while value barely feels the rumbles, perhaps even ending big down days in the green.

In this piece, we’ll check out one intriguing and beaten-down stock that finished Friday’s horrid session higher. Looking ahead, I think more relative outperformance could be in the cards as the TSX stock looks to continue moving forward with its long-term game plan.

Without further ado, let’s have a closer look into shares of pipeline firm Enbridge (TSX:ENB), which had a terrific day on Friday, taking off almost 3% while the Nasdaq 100 shed more than 2%. As the growth-to-value rotation continues, my bet is that Enbridge stock will be the name to own.

Enbridge stock: A big up day on a brutal down day for tech and U.S. markets

Enbridge stock is finally getting its day to shine, and it’s about time, too! With shares going for 16.89 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), I still view the $102 billion pipeline kingpin as cheap. The biggest reason to own the cash cow, though, has to be the dividend yield, which is going for 7.84%.

While a sudden pullback could propel the yield back above 8%, I’d not look for tech-focused weakness to drag Enbridge down. In fact, sellers of the overheated tech and AI stocks may look to park their cash in steady dividend-growth sensations like Enbridge.

Personally, I don’t think it’s a bad idea to buy ENB stock after its single-day surge. In fact, I view ample room to run as Enbridge finally gets the respect it deserves, as overvalued tech plays come back to Earth.

Most recently, U.S. president Joe Biden’s administration noted that the court may wish to reconsider the shutdown order of the Line 5 pipeline. If the line doesn’t shut, Enbridge stock may have fuel for its current rally off last year’s lows.

The Foolish bottom line for Canadian value investors

As the tech trade falters, Canadian investors should look to some of the many neglected dividend plays before the Bank of Canada has a chance to announce its very first interest rate cut. As rates come down, value stocks go back in style on Bay Street, and Enbridge continues navigating the turbulent climate, I’d not be afraid to nibble on shares while the yield is still well above historical norms.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average CPP Benefit at Age 60 in 2024

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) can provide passive income that supplements your CPP payments.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How Investing $100 Per Week Can Create $1,500 in Annual Dividend Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want high dividend income from just $100 per week, then pick up this dividend stock and keep reinvesting.…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Tech Stocks

Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Stocks

| Nicholas Dobroruka

All you need are these three Canadian stocks to build a million-dollar portfolio.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, April 24

| Jitendra Parashar

Corporate earnings, Canada’s retail sales data, and the ongoing geopolitical tensions will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

alcohol
Tech Stocks

3 Magnificent Stocks That Have Created Many Millionaires, and Will Continue to Make More

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Shopify stock is an example of a millionaire-maker stock that is likely to continue to thrive in the long run.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing

3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian stocks are highly reliable and have tremendous long-term growth potential, making them some of the best to…

Read more »

hand using ATM
Dividend Stocks

Should Bank of Nova Scotia or Enbridge Stock Be on Your Buy List Today?

| Andrew Walker

These TSX dividend stocks trade way below their 2022 highs. Is one now undervalued?

Read more »

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

Why Hut 8 Stock is Up 44% in the Last Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Hut 8 stock (TSX:HUT) has surged in the last week, and even more year to date. But if you think…

Read more »