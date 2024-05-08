Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian REIT Stocks to Buy at a Discount

2 Canadian REIT Stocks to Buy at a Discount

Get paid monthly income while you wait for price appreciation in these discounted Canadian REITs.

Kay Ng
Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) are an excellent way to invest in real estate passively. The idea is that you’ll get paid monthly income while you wait for price appreciation. At the same time, investors need to treat Canadian REITs like stocks. The stock prices are bound to go up and down, sometimes creating excitement and other times stirring fear.

Since 2022, interest rates have gone up, pressuring stock valuations, including triggering a selloff in Canadian REITs. Here are a couple of top Canadian REITs that investors can consider buying at a discount today. Notably, it’s possible that the REITs will continue to be weighed down until we are in a new interest rate-cutting cycle.

Residential REIT stock trading at a discount

Residential REITs tend to command a premium valuation because of the defensive nature of their assets. Everyone needs a place to live. If they don’t own the place they live in, they must rent.

InterRent REIT (TSX:IIP.UN) is a multi-family residential REIT that owns, manages, and develops homes in four core regions — the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, the Greater Montreal Area, the National Capital Region, and the Greater Vancouver Area — totaling about 13,907 suites.

Particularly, InterRent REIT commands a long-term normal valuation of about 23.4 times funds from operations (FFO). This is not surprising seeing as it delivered double the industry growth in revenue and net operating income (NOI) over the past 10 years. Specifically, its revenue and NOI growth rate in the period was 14.7% and 15.8%, respectively, versus the peer average of 7.1% and 7.6%.

At about $12 per unit at writing, the stock is down more than 17% from its 52-week high, putting it at a discount of roughly 10% from its long-term normal valuation. Analysts think it trades at an even bigger discount of 19% with a 12-month price target of $14.81. The stock also offers a safe cash-distribution yield of close to 3.2%.

Industrial REIT stock also on sale

Industrial REITs are another defensive slice of the real estate sector. Unlike other areas of the market that may be experiencing no growth with the weight of higher interest expense, this industrial REIT is set for growth.

Particularly, Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) continues to enjoy a high occupancy of about 96%. Demand is strong for its properties as the market rent is 30% higher than its in-place rent. It means that, for example, when it’s signing a new tenant to replace an old one, it would be able to get higher rental income. Importantly, its balance sheet is also conservative, with a net debt-to-asset ratio of about 36%, providing financial flexibility to grow its portfolio.

At about $12.80 per unit at writing, the stock has fallen more than 12% from its 52-week high. At this quotation, analysts think it offers a meaningful discount of 20% from the consensus target of $16.07. The stock also offers a cash distribution yield of almost 5.5%, which is quite desirable and sustainable, with a payout ratio of about 69% of its FFO this year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Dividend Stocks

1 of the Best Canadian AI Stocks (With Dividends) to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite OpenText’s strong financial growth trends and AI-focused initiatives, recent declines make this Canadian AI stock look really attractive to…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 49% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Down roughly 50% from all-time highs, Spin Master is a TSX stock that trades at a massive discount to consensus…

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Buy 990 Shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $1,860.70 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock continues to provide major passive income through dividends, but has been seeing rising returns as well.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

Innergex Renewable Just Cut Its Dividend 50%: Is the Stock Still a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Innergex Renewable is a beaten-down dividend stock that has slashed its payout by 50% in 2024. Is the TSX stock…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

How to Build the Perfect Portfolio With Just $50

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking to invest but don't have much? Even just $50 can make a huge difference, especially when investing in these…

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Dividend Stocks

Avoid These 2 Stocks in 2024, But Consider Investing in This 1 Instead!

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One outperforming dividend stock is a secure investment prospect over two stocks perceived as safety nets.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Everyone Should Own for a Long Haul

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks have resilient dividend payouts and are committed to return higher cash to their shareholders.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

1 Monthly Dividend Stock Down 35% I’d Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 35% from all-time highs, Slate Grocery is a quality REIT that offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of over…

Read more »