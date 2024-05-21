Member Login
Home » Investing » A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Suncor Energy Stock

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Suncor Energy Stock

Suncor Energy stock has crushed the broader markets in the last 20 years. But this TSX energy stock has beaten Suncor by a wide margin.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Oil pumps against sunset

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian oil stocks have generated significant shareholder wealth in the last two decades. For instance, one of the largest oil and gas companies in Canada is Suncor Energy (TSX:SU). Valued at a market cap of $70 billion, Suncor Energy has returned 236% to shareholders in the past two decades. However, after adjusting for dividends, cumulative returns are much higher at 441%. Comparatively, the TSX index has returned less than 410% to investors since May 2004.

Despite these outsized gains, Suncor Energy offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 4%, given its annual payout of $2.18 per share.

How did Suncor Energy perform in Q1 of 2024?

Suncor Energy’s upstream production rose by 13% to 835,000 barrels per day in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024. It ended Q1 with adjusted funds from operations of $2.46 per share, while adjusted operating earnings stood at $1.8 billion or $1.41 per share.

The energy giant returned $1 billion to shareholders, including $700 million in dividends. Its operating cash flows allowed Suncor to reduce its net debt by $200 million, as it reported a net debt of $13.5 billion in the March quarter.

Bay Street expects Suncor Energy to report adjusted earnings of $5.51 per share in 2024, up from $5.1 per share in 2023. So, priced at 9.6 times forward earnings, Suncor stock is quite cheap and trades at a marginal discount to consensus price target estimates.

Is CNQ stock a good buy in 2024?

While Suncor Energy has delivered market-beating returns to shareholders in the past, another energy stock that has crushed the TSX index is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Since May 2004, CNQ stock has returned a monstrous 1,790% to shareholders after accounting for dividend reinvestments. Similar to Suncor, CNQ also offers shareholders a high dividend yield of 3.8% and trades at a compelling valuation.

In Q1 of 2024, Canadian Natural Resources reported adjusted funds flow of $3.1 billion and net earnings of $1.5 billion. It paid shareholders $1.1 billion in dividends and $600 million via buybacks, indicating a payout ratio of less than 50%.

A low payout ratio allows CNQ to reduce balance sheet debt, invest in accretive acquisitions, and allocate funds to organic growth projects. CNQ ended 2023 with a net debt of $10 billion and now aims to distribute 100% of free cash flow to shareholders in 2024.

CNQ increased its quarterly dividend by 5% to $1.05 per share. In the last 24 years, these payouts have risen by more than 20% annually, showcasing the resiliency of its cash flows.

The TSX behemoth ended Q1 with a debt-to-earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization ratio of 0.6 times, which is quite good. CNQ’s liquidity position is also robust, with reserves of $6.8 billion at the end of Q1.

Despite its outsized gains, CNQ stock trades at 14 times forward earnings, which is reasonable, given analysts expect earnings to improve from $7.47 per share in 2024 to $9.18 per share in 2025. Analysts remain bullish and expect CNQ stock to gain over 6% in the next 12 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

2 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two cheap energy stocks are the best deals in TSX’s top-performing sector in 2024.

Read more »

grow dividends
Energy Stocks

Growth Spurt: 2 TSX Stocks Set to Skyrocket

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two growth stocks in expanding, niche markets are set to skyrocket further in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

Why Shares of Cameco Are Powering Higher

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco (TSX:CCO) shares have surged more than 400% in the last five years alone, with more growth on the way.

Read more »

stock analysis
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Good Buy in May 2024?

| Adam Othman

Boasting high-yielding dividends and a stable underlying business, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) might be a great buy for your self-directed investment portfolio…

Read more »

You Should Know This
Energy Stocks

Brookfield Infrastructure Is Up 9% After Earnings: What Investors Need to Know

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A large-cap stock with a low-risk and strong revenue profile is an investment opportunity for income, growth, or both.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

2 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two rallying Canadian energy stocks you can buy today with attractive dividend yields and growth potential.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Energy Stocks

Could This Undervalued Stock Make You a Millionaire One Day?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

It's been a long wait, but Ballard Power finally seems to be gaining the kind of momentum that's game changing.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Energy Stocks

Here’s Why it’s Not Too Late to Buy Brookfield Renewable Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BEP (TSX:BEP.UN) stock shares surged on earnings, but part of it was due to even more growth on the way…

Read more »