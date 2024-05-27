3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $50 Right Now

Looking for high growth? Dividends? How about just a huge portfolio? We’ve got it all with these three top stocks to consider.

A great place for investors to get started with even just a little cash is putting $50 aside each month. Usually, we can find enough cuts to put aside $50 from every paycheque. But, does that mean you need to save until you have enough to invest?

Not necessarily. Instead, you can find low-cost, valuable stocks to invest in. Ones that are a no-brainer buy with even just $50 right now.

Lightspeed

First up, I would consider Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD). Founder Dax Dasilva is back in the hot seat as CEO. In an interview with Motley Fool, he spoke about meeting with shareholders to find out what they wanted to see out of the stock.

That meant focusing on operational efficiencies, subscription growth, and profits. And the company is already seeing these initiatives underway. After a strong end to the year, fiscal 2025 looks like it will be even stronger.

So as the stock finally sees its share price climb past $20 per share, it could be an excellent time to take even a small stake in this one high-growth tech stock.

NorthWest REIT

Now that you have a stock for growth, there’s another stock to consider for dividends. That would be NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN). NorthWest stock shares all but collapsed after interest rates rose. Management then spent 2023 bringing its finances back under control.

Now that the company has refinanced its loans and sold non-core assets, it’s back in a place of strength. And that means it looks like a good investment once more – one that also offers monthly dividend payments.

So with shares up 37% as of writing from 52-week lows and a dividend yield of 6.83%, NorthWest stock also looks like another strong stock to consider. Especially if you only have $50 to spare.

A stellar ETF

Yet perhaps the most important investment you can make with just $50 is investing in an exchange-traded fund (ETF). An ETF is perfect because you get an entire portfolio with the click of a button. And what’s more, you can bring in dividends while continuing to see growth.

In this case, I would consider picking up an ETF that focuses outside of Canada. A strong option right now would be the iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:XAW). This ETF focuses on companies outside of Canada. But that’s the only limit. It provides exposure to all market caps, as well as developing and emerging markets.

Right now, the XAW ETF is already up 12.9% year to date, as well as offering a 1.6% dividend yield. So again, with the click of a button you get access to some of the biggest and best companies in the world. Ones that offer dividends and high growth. You get a diversified portfolio at a low cost while putting that $50 to work. Hard work. And yet, you won’t be working hard at all.