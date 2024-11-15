Member Login
3 TSX Stocks Still Soaring Higher With Zero Signs of Slowing

These three stocks may be soaring higher and higher, but don’t let that keep you from investing – especially with positive outlooks.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
hot air balloon in a blue sky

Investing in stocks that are on a roll – like Shopify (TSX:SHOP), Air Canada (TSX:AC), and Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) – can be smart moves for long-term growth seekers. Despite skepticism about stocks already on an upward trend, these companies’ recent earnings reports and growth projections make a solid case for staying invested or even jumping in now. When you look at the data, the gains are backed by performance metrics, market demands, and innovative strategies, suggesting there’s plenty of room for growth.

The stocks

Shopify stock, the Canadian e-commerce giant, continues to surprise analysts. Recently, the TSX stock reported a 25% stock price jump after its Q3 earnings exceeded expectations, thereby showing $2.2 billion in revenue and promising earnings per share (EPS) growth. With a growth strategy anchored in new artificial intelligence (AI) tools and global expansion, Shopify’s momentum seems unstoppable. Analysts at KeyBanc even raised the company’s target price due to its strong outlook for the holiday season, which is expected to fuel more sales and revenue.

Air Canada stock, too, is seeing significant growth and recovery. The airline recently experienced a “golden cross,” a technical pattern indicating bullish potential. With a robust quarterly earnings report showing 62.8% year-over-year growth and substantial cash flow, Air Canada is resilient despite industry-wide challenges. Moreover, its dedication to sustainability with a major purchase of sustainable aviation fuel positions it well for the future.

Then there’s BAM stock. BAM has been capitalizing on growth in its wealth division, which doubled its profits recently, adding fuel to the stock’s performance. The TSX stock’s recent push into international markets, including reinsurance deals in the United Kingdom, showcases BAM’s ambition and adaptability. Analysts have even revised BAM’s price targets upwards, thus indicating optimism for future earnings as the firm expands its footprint in wealth management.

Looking ahead

These TSX stock’s past performances lay a strong foundation for future growth. Shopify stock has consistently shown year-over-year revenue increases, driven by its dominance in e-commerce platforms and strategic partnerships. Similarly, Air Canada’s robust earnings, even accounting for one-time tax benefits, indicate its resilience and capacity for profitability as the travel industry bounces back. BAM’s sustained growth and asset management success speak volumes about its potential as a long-term investment.

The future outlook for each of these stocks is promising. Shopify’s integration of advanced technology and international expansion suggests it will continue to lead in the e-commerce space. Air Canada stock is making strides toward greener, more sustainable travel, which could draw environmentally conscious investors. And BAM’s expansion into high-demand sectors like reinsurance in Asia and Europe positions it well for continuous growth and stable returns.

Stock price surges are often seen as a sign of overheating. Yet in these cases, the growth is backed by substantial gains and strategic foresight. Shopify’s strong Q3 results and high demand from large brands reflect not just current trends but long-term viability. Air Canada stock’s proactive sustainability measures align with global shifts, thereby making it a smart pick for environmentally focused portfolios. And BAM’s international ventures ensure it has diverse revenue streams that can withstand economic cycles.

Foolish takeaway

For anyone considering entering the market, the upward momentum of these stocks is far from arbitrary. Each TSX stock has a unique approach to tackling industry challenges and seizing opportunities. Shopify, for instance, leverages AI and partnerships, while Air Canada focuses on fuel efficiency and sustainability. BAM’s expansion into emerging financial markets underscores its commitment to growth.

In a nutshell, while these stocks may seem high, the underlying performance, consistent earnings, and strategic plans make a strong case for continued gains. Investing in soaring stocks like Shopify, Air Canada, and BAM is about capitalizing on companies that are not only excelling. They are also shaping the future of each industry.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

