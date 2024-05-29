Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Beat the TSX Index With These Cash-Gushing Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX Index With These Cash-Gushing Dividend Stocks

These cash flow-rich stocks are more likely to gush passive dividend income streams long into the future.

Robin Brown
Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

The TSX Index is chalk full of dividend stocks. So, if you want income and also want to beat the Index, you will have to pick some extraordinary stocks. Not all dividend stocks are built the same.

Forget dividend yield, look at the business first

Stocks with massive yields might be gushing big dividends, but that doesn’t necessarily mean their businesses are gushing cash. Several well-known Canadian dividend stocks are not sustaining their dividends with cash flows from the business. Their dividends are highly at risk of being cut.

You don’t want to own these stocks. A stock with a more modest, yet sustainable dividend is by far the better bet for beating the TSX. If you want income and good capital returns, here are three fast-growing dividend stocks to own today.

A compounding financial stock with a soaring dividend

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock has soundly beat the TSX over the past 10 years. Its stock is up 815% in that time. Add in goeasy’s substantial dividend payments and shareholders would have a 1,074% total return.

The lender provides loans to non-prime and sub-prime consumers across Canada. It has used its expansive retail network and online platform to take significant market share. The company continues to innovate its financial products. It recently announced the addition of a credit card product.

goeasy has expanded earnings per share by 28% over the past decade. It has increased its annual dividend by the same rate. This stock yields 2.7% today. GSY has been the ultimate income and growth stock in Canada, and it should continue that trajectory in the years ahead.

A small but quickly growing dividend

TFI International (TSX:TFII) is another stock gushing cash. It has compounded annual free cash flow per share by over 25% over the past five years. Its 1.2% yield may not be overly impressive. However, this stock has increased its dividend per share by an 18% compounded annual growth rate over the past five years.

TFI operates one of the largest trucking, transport, and freight businesses in Canada. The company has used a mix of operating expertise and many smart acquisitions to build a substantial shipping portfolio.

This company has all the right fundamentals for a stock set to beat the TSX. It has a long-term CEO (who happens to be a major shareholder), a solid balance sheet, room to improve operating margins, and a reasonable valuation.

An energy stock that compounds its dividend by double digits

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is one of the best companies in Canada. Yes, it operates in the cyclical energy industry. However, that hasn’t stopped this stock from growing its dividend by a 20%-plus compounded annual rate for 20-plus years. It is an incredible track record.

Canadian Natural is simply a high-quality business worth holding for the long term. The energy producer has excellent assets that could produce energy for many decades in the future. CNQ is well-managed by a highly invested executive team. It is a low-cost energy producer that can sustain strong free cash flow generation through the energy cycle.

The company just hit its $10 billion sustainable debt target. Now, it plans to return 100% of its spare cash back to shareholders. Its base dividend yields 3.8% today.

Further share buybacks and special dividends are likely on their way. Shareholders should continue to see market-beating returns in the coming years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in goeasy and TFI International. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My Top 5 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Right Now

| Andrew Button

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a Dividend Aristocrat with 27 years of dividend growth.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides their years-long dividend-growth track record, the strong fundamentals of these Canadian dividend stocks make them really attractive to buy…

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

No, the CPP Didn’t Squander $46 Billion of Taxpayer Money

| Andrew Button

The Globe and Mail claimed that the CPP Board mismanaged Canadians' money, but it beat the returns earned by the…

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Telus or BCE Stock

| Andrew Button

BCE (TSX:BCE) has a higher dividend yield than Telus (TSX:T). Is it a better buy?

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a Monster Passive-Income Machine 

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX dividend-growth stock offers a 7.4% yield.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

For a Shot at $5,000/Year in Passive Income, Buy 6,850 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Whitecap Resources is a monthly dividend stock that offers you a tasty dividend yield while trading at a cheap valuation.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

Love Value Stocks? 2 That Are Screaming Buys in May 2024

| Kay Ng

Patience can pay off by investing in these two value stocks with nice dividends and the potential to turn around.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

2 Everlasting Canadian Stocks for Your RRSP

| Andrew Button

The Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) stock is worth owning for the long haul.

Read more »