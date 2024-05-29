Member Login
Home » Investing » For a Shot at $5,000/Year in Passive Income, Buy 6,850 Shares of This TSX Stock

For a Shot at $5,000/Year in Passive Income, Buy 6,850 Shares of This TSX Stock

Whitecap Resources is a monthly dividend stock that offers you a tasty dividend yield while trading at a cheap valuation.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow

Source: Getty Images

Investing in quality dividend stocks with an attractive yield can help you earn a passive-income stream for life. However, as dividends are not guaranteed, it’s essential to identify companies that enjoy steady cash flows across market cycles and a sustainable payout ratio. Ideally, the dividend-paying company should have enough flexibility to reinvest in growth projects or acquisitions, strengthen the balance sheet, and increase these payouts over time.

One such monthly paying dividend stock is Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), which currently pays shareholders an annual dividend of $0.73 per share. So, to earn $5,000 per year in passive income, you need to buy 6,850 shares of Whitecap worth $70,898 today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Whitecap Resources$10.356,850$0.061$417.85Monthly

Valued at $6.2 billion by market cap, Whitecap Resources is an oil and gas company focused on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada.

Whitecap reports strong Q1 results

Whitecap has a strong first quarter (Q1) with an average production of 169,660 boe/d (barrels of oil equivalent per day), above its forecast of 163,500 boe/d. The company achieved higher production, even as it spent $393 million in capital expenditures, which was lower than its forecast of $430 million.

Whitecap stated that drilling peaked at 15 rigs in Q1 while it completed the commissioning and start-up of its owned and operated Musreau battery.

Whitecap Resources explained production outperformance continued to exceed expectations across its West and East divisions in Q1. It has also raised annual production guidance by 2,000 boe/d to between 167,000 and 172,000 boe/d for 2024. Moreover, Whitecap expects to invest between $900 million and $1.1 billion in capital expenditures this year.

A steady dividend

Whitecap Resources reported a funds flow of $384 million, or $0.64 per share. Comparatively, it returned $109 million to shareholders in Q1, indicating a payout ratio of less than 30%. The oil and gas company expects to report a funds flow of $1.7 billion, or $2.82 per share, and pay shareholders an annual dividend of $0.73 per share.

A low payout ratio offers Whitecap the flexibility to reinvest in organic growth and lower balance sheet debt. Whitecap increased Q1 dividends by 24% year over year, which is exceptional given the current environment, that is challenging and volatile. In the last three years, Whitecap has more than tripled its dividends, enhancing the effective yield significantly.

According to Whitecap, strong crude oil prices contributed to strong netbacks in Q1. Cash flow netbacks for energy companies are the difference between sales and the total production costs, operating expenses, interest expenses, and transaction costs calculated on a per boe basis.

Is Whitecap stock undervalued?

Whitecap Resources is fundamentally strong and ended Q1 with a net debt of $1.5 billion, indicating a net-debt-to-earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization ratio of 0.7 times.

Analysts tracking WCP stock expect the company to end Q1 with adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share, indicating a forward earnings multiple of 10.3 times, which is quite cheap. Bay Street forecasts WCP stock to surge roughly 30% in the next 12 months. After adjusting for dividends, total returns should be closer to 37%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

Love Value Stocks? 2 That Are Screaming Buys in May 2024

| Kay Ng

Patience can pay off by investing in these two value stocks with nice dividends and the potential to turn around.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

2 Everlasting Canadian Stocks for Your RRSP

| Andrew Button

The Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) stock is worth owning for the long haul.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Set for Dividend Increases This Year

| Kay Ng

Here are three TSX stocks that are set to increase their dividends later this year.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

EQB Inc Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold

| Andrew Button

EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) is Canada's fastest-growing bank.

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold Today?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is up 7% in the past six months. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Stocks Every Dividend Investor Should Own for Reliable Cash

| Adam Othman

Dividend stocks offering consistent and reliable returns can be a crucial asset in any portfolio, especially for income-producing dividend portfolios.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend-growth stocks now offer yields above 7%.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Tax-Free Gains

| Adam Othman

Building a large, tax-free nest egg in your TFSA with growth stocks can give you more control over your tax…

Read more »