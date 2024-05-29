Member Login
Home » Investing » Should You Invest in BCE Stock for its Dividend?

Should You Invest in BCE Stock for its Dividend?

BCE stock is not yet out of the woods. But this article could change your perspective about the stock and its dividends.

Puja Tayal
Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock has been in headwinds for over two years and is trading closer to its 10-year low. Even fundamental investors tend to doubt the company’s growth when things are going south. With BCE, the point in question is the stability of its $3.99 dividend per share. In this article, we will analyze the telco’s potential to pay dividends to understand if the current dip in stock price is an opportunity to lock in high yield or a warning of a dividend cut.

BCE is a dividend stock

BCE is a dividend stock and doesn’t give much capital appreciation in the long term. It earns cash from subscriptions and invests that money to build or upgrade its telecom network, repay debts, and give dividends to shareholders.

Management has been growing dividends generously after the 2008 dividend cut when it paid dividends only twice instead of four times a year. That was the year when interest rates peaked and stayed there for a long time, enough to force BCE to reduce its dividend-paying frequency. When the Bank of Canada slashed rates in 2009, the stock revived and more than doubled its dividend next year. 

Can the 2008-2009 history repeat itself? The odds are it may. However, BCE is holding tight and doing everything to keep the dividend intact. After paying out 113% of its free cash flow as dividends in 2023, there were expectations that the telco wouldn’t grow its dividend this year. However, its 3% dividend growth in 2024 took the market by surprise.

How safe is BCE’s current dividend?

So far, a quarter is over, and there is no change in the 2024 guidance. BCE is undergoing a major restructuring. It is selling its radio stations and Best Buy Canada stores, which could reduce its revenue. Its expense is also increasing due to a one-time severance pay of $234 million from the resulting job cuts from restructuring. BCE’s management anticipates free cash flow to fall by 3-11% in 2024, which means the dividend payout ratio could grow past 113% this year.

BCE has already priced in the above impact in its 2024 guidance. While it can hold on to this situation for a year, it may not be able to sustain it longer. All expectations are on significant interest rate cuts from the Bank of Canada.

In 2008-2009, the Bank of Canada slashed interest rates from 4% to 0.25% in less than a year. Such a sharp dip is unlikely now. However, a 50 to 100 basis point rate cut is possible. Moreover, the current debt situation is not as bad as in 2009. The restructuring could reduce costs and improve profits and free cash flow. I am expecting a pause in dividend growth but not a cut.

Even in the worst-case scenario, if BCE decides to slash dividends, it could probably make up for the cut in the coming years with accelerated growth. BCE is riding the 5G opportunity wherein cloud services and digitization could open new revenue streams. Also, a proliferation of connected devices could increase the subscriber base.

Should you invest in the stock for its dividend?

After looking at BCE’s dividend capabilities, should you invest in the stock for dividends? The stock has slipped 37% from its all-time high in April. There could be a rebound, and the stock price could ride the recovery rally if interest rate cuts begin. You should invest in the stock to enjoy this recovery rally in the short term.

As for dividends, be prepared for a stable dividend or a slash in dividend payments for the short term, followed by healthy dividend growth in the long term. A fundamental investor with a long-term investment horizon could consider investing in BCE for dividend and capital appreciation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Bargain Hunting for Dividends: 3 High-Yield Stocks Haven’t Been This Cheap in Years

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock's key enterprise value multiple reached a new multi-year low recently. BCE remains a high-yield dividend play while…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Cash in Your Pocket: 3 TSX Dividend Stocks That Pay Out Monthly

| Kay Ng

Bolster your monthly income with these three dividends stocks that act like regular paycheques.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX Index With These Cash-Gushing Dividend Stocks

| Robin Brown

These cash flow-rich stocks are more likely to gush passive dividend income streams long into the future.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My Top 5 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Right Now

| Andrew Button

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a Dividend Aristocrat with 27 years of dividend growth.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides their years-long dividend-growth track record, the strong fundamentals of these Canadian dividend stocks make them really attractive to buy…

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

No, the CPP Didn’t Squander $46 Billion of Taxpayer Money

| Andrew Button

The Globe and Mail claimed that the CPP Board mismanaged Canadians' money, but it beat the returns earned by the…

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Telus or BCE Stock

| Andrew Button

BCE (TSX:BCE) has a higher dividend yield than Telus (TSX:T). Is it a better buy?

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a Monster Passive-Income Machine 

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX dividend-growth stock offers a 7.4% yield.

Read more »