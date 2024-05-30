Member Login
Home » Investing » Portfolio Payday: 3 TSX Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly

Portfolio Payday: 3 TSX Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly

Investors can expect to earn monthly dividend income for life by adding these three TSX stock to their portfolios.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in dividend stocks that pay a monthly dividend can help you begin a passive-income stream at a low cost. As dividend payouts are not guaranteed and can be revoked or dialled back if company financials deteriorate, it’s essential to identify entities that enjoy stable cash flows across market cycles. Ideally, these payouts should also grow over time, enhancing the yield at cost significantly.

Here are three TSX dividend stocks that have a monthly payout in 2024.

Whitecap Resources stock

Valued at $6.2 billion by market cap, Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) pays shareholders an annual dividend of $0.73 per share, translating to a forward yield of 7%. Whitecap is an oil and gas company and is part of a cyclical sector. However, despite an uncertain and challenging macro environment, it recently raised dividends by 24% year over year. Additionally, its dividends have more than tripled since 2021.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Whitecap reported a funds flow of $384 million, or $0.64 per share, and distributed $109 million to shareholders via dividends. It aims to spend between $900 million and $1.1 billion in capital expenditures, which should drive future cash flows higher and support dividend hikes.

In case oil prices for 2024 remain over US$80 per barrel, Whitecap forecasts its funds flow to touch $1.7 billion, or $2.82 per share. We can see that Whitecap also has the flexibility to lower balance sheet debt as it looks to maintain a debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) ratio of 0.7 times.

Priced at 10 times forward earnings, Whitecap stock trades at a discount of 28% to consensus price target estimates in May 2024.

Paramount Resources stock

Valued at $4.7 billion by market cap, Paramount Resources (TSX:POU) explores for and develops petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. Given its monthly dividend payout of $0.15 per share, Paramount offers a yield of 5.6%.

Paramount reported an operating cash flow of $201 million or $1.39 per share in Q1 of 2024. However, it also spent $214 million in capital expenditures, which means its free cash outflow stood at $10 million. A negative free cash flow suggests that Paramount Resources had to fund its dividend payout from balance sheet cash, which is not sustainable over the long term.

Paramount Resources expects to end 2024 with a free cash flow of $205 million, while its dividend payouts might total over $260 million. Alternatively, Paramount’s capital expenditures might range between $830 million and $890 million this year, which suggests the company’s growth story is far from over.

Sienna Senior Living stock

The final monthly dividend TSX stock on my list is Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA). With a monthly payout of $0.078 per share, Sienna Senior Living offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 6.4%. Sienna Senior Living provides a range of senior living options, such as independent living, assisted living, and memory care.

In Q1, Sienna reported revenue of $239.4 million, up 20% year over year. Its retirement segment experienced growth due to annual rental increases, occupancy increases, and care and ancillary sales. An increase in sales allowed Sienna Senior to increase its adjusted funds from operations per share by 94% to $0.485 per share, indicating a payout ratio of less than 50%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks That Offer 7% Dividend Yields

| Andrew Walker

Retirees looking to build pension portfolios have an opportunity to buy great TSX dividend-growth stocks at discounted prices.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Can Generate $2,000 in Passive Income by 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in high-dividend stocks such as Whitecap can help you generate $2,000 in annual passive income by 2025.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Should You Invest in BCE Stock for its Dividend?

| Puja Tayal

BCE stock is not yet out of the woods. But this article could change your perspective about the stock and…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Bargain Hunting for Dividends: 3 High-Yield Stocks Haven’t Been This Cheap in Years

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock's key enterprise value multiple reached a new multi-year low recently. BCE remains a high-yield dividend play while…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Cash in Your Pocket: 3 TSX Dividend Stocks That Pay Out Monthly

| Kay Ng

Bolster your monthly income with these three dividends stocks that act like regular paycheques.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX Index With These Cash-Gushing Dividend Stocks

| Robin Brown

These cash flow-rich stocks are more likely to gush passive dividend income streams long into the future.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My Top 5 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Right Now

| Andrew Button

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a Dividend Aristocrat with 27 years of dividend growth.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides their years-long dividend-growth track record, the strong fundamentals of these Canadian dividend stocks make them really attractive to buy…

Read more »