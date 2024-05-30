Portfolio Payday: 3 TSX Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly

Investors can expect to earn monthly dividend income for life by adding these three TSX stock to their portfolios.

Investing in dividend stocks that pay a monthly dividend can help you begin a passive-income stream at a low cost. As dividend payouts are not guaranteed and can be revoked or dialled back if company financials deteriorate, it’s essential to identify entities that enjoy stable cash flows across market cycles. Ideally, these payouts should also grow over time, enhancing the yield at cost significantly.

Here are three TSX dividend stocks that have a monthly payout in 2024.

Whitecap Resources stock

Valued at $6.2 billion by market cap, Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) pays shareholders an annual dividend of $0.73 per share, translating to a forward yield of 7%. Whitecap is an oil and gas company and is part of a cyclical sector. However, despite an uncertain and challenging macro environment, it recently raised dividends by 24% year over year. Additionally, its dividends have more than tripled since 2021.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Whitecap reported a funds flow of $384 million, or $0.64 per share, and distributed $109 million to shareholders via dividends. It aims to spend between $900 million and $1.1 billion in capital expenditures, which should drive future cash flows higher and support dividend hikes.

In case oil prices for 2024 remain over US$80 per barrel, Whitecap forecasts its funds flow to touch $1.7 billion, or $2.82 per share. We can see that Whitecap also has the flexibility to lower balance sheet debt as it looks to maintain a debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) ratio of 0.7 times.

Priced at 10 times forward earnings, Whitecap stock trades at a discount of 28% to consensus price target estimates in May 2024.

Paramount Resources stock

Valued at $4.7 billion by market cap, Paramount Resources (TSX:POU) explores for and develops petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. Given its monthly dividend payout of $0.15 per share, Paramount offers a yield of 5.6%.

Paramount reported an operating cash flow of $201 million or $1.39 per share in Q1 of 2024. However, it also spent $214 million in capital expenditures, which means its free cash outflow stood at $10 million. A negative free cash flow suggests that Paramount Resources had to fund its dividend payout from balance sheet cash, which is not sustainable over the long term.

Paramount Resources expects to end 2024 with a free cash flow of $205 million, while its dividend payouts might total over $260 million. Alternatively, Paramount’s capital expenditures might range between $830 million and $890 million this year, which suggests the company’s growth story is far from over.

Sienna Senior Living stock

The final monthly dividend TSX stock on my list is Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA). With a monthly payout of $0.078 per share, Sienna Senior Living offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 6.4%. Sienna Senior Living provides a range of senior living options, such as independent living, assisted living, and memory care.

In Q1, Sienna reported revenue of $239.4 million, up 20% year over year. Its retirement segment experienced growth due to annual rental increases, occupancy increases, and care and ancillary sales. An increase in sales allowed Sienna Senior to increase its adjusted funds from operations per share by 94% to $0.485 per share, indicating a payout ratio of less than 50%.