Member Login
Home » Investing » Retirees: 2 TSX Stocks That Pay You Each Month

Retirees: 2 TSX Stocks That Pay You Each Month

Although dividend payment frequency is a relatively minor concern when choosing dividend stocks, it can ease the process of managing passive income.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

There are quite a few elements you have to look into when you are choosing the right dividend stocks for your portfolio, including its yield, payout ratio, certain financial metrics, and dividend history. Dividend frequency, i.e., quarterly or monthly, is usually not a significant enough factor that may dissuade you from an otherwise solid dividend stock or encourage you to buy a relatively risky dividend stock.

But if it is an essential factor for you and you are looking for dividend payers with a monthly frequency, two stocks should be on your radar.

An apartment REIT

When it comes to monthly payouts, Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) are among the top choices since they usually stick to this payout frequency. Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) is a decent pick among Canadian REITs, not just for its dividends and monthly payouts but also for its long-term capital-appreciation potential.

The REIT is currently offering payouts at a yield of around 3.9% and the payouts are quite financially sustainable. Killam used to grow its dividends and even though it hasn’t since 2021, the practice may come back, which will make Killam’s monthly payouts even more of an asset for its investors.

Killam also has business model and fundamental strengths that you might consider before you decide to invest in this REIT. It has a solid portfolio of real estate assets and has been steadily expanding into new regions.

The portfolio is also diversified asset-wise, with MHCs (Mobile Home Communities) making up a decent proportion of its overall portfolio. The financials are pretty consistent, with minor fluctuations.

A mortgage company

If you are seeking exposure to the mortgage industry in Canada, one of the bank stocks might be a more realistic pick. But even though big Canadian banks dominate the national mortgage industry, that’s just one element of their business.

A company like First National Financial (TSX:FN) might be better, as mortgage is its only business. It is among the largest non-bank mortgage lenders in Canada.

First National is also a generous dividend stock offering its investors monthly payouts. It’s also an established Dividend Aristocrat that has grown its payouts for 11 consecutive years and is currently offering a much more generous yield (6.6%) than most other Aristocrats in the Canadian financial sector (with similar track records).

The stock is currently both discounted and undervalued, considering its price-to-earnings ratio of just 8.2, so you might also experience some capital appreciation when the stock turns bullish.

Foolish takeaway

A Tax-Free Savings Account is the best place to stash these two monthly dividend payers. You will establish or augment an existing tax-free revenue stream, which will enhance your income or serve as passive income without beefing up your tax bill. That’s a two-pronged financial benefit.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Killam Apartment REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

oil and natural gas
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Energy Stocks to Make Passive Income for Decades

| Adam Othman

The Canadian energy sector has a generous number of dividend payers, some of which are worth holding onto for decades…

Read more »

Person slides down a stair handrail
Dividend Stocks

Is TFI Stock a Buy as It Re-approaches All-Time Highs?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFI stock (TSX:TFII) is rising back upwards, but is still down about 12% from all-time highs. So is it time…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Algonquin Utilities Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Andrew Button

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock is down big time. Is it a buy?

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Top TSX Stock for Dividends and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top TSX stock continues to see shares rise higher but also offers a stable dividend for investors seeking growth…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Top Bull Market Buys to Build Wealth Tax-Free

| Adam Othman

Wealth-building within a TFSA can be partly throttled by the limited contribution room. However, you can offset that by choosing…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,283 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $100/Month in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality monthly dividend stocks such as Sienna Senior Living is a low-cost strategy to earn passive income.

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 16% to Buy Right Now

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX dividend stock offers a 7.4% yield.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Could Alphabet Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

| Andrew Button

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a great company, but is it a millionaire-maker?

Read more »