Here's How Many Shares of Brookfield Renewable You Should Own to Get $500 in Quarterly Dividends

If you want some dividends on deck, then consider this energy producer, which could provide that and more.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

Planning for a consistent and reliable income stream through dividend-paying stocks is a financial objective shared by many investors. Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) stands out as a prominent and significant player in the rapidly growing renewable energy sector, offering investors an attractive opportunity to generate such income. If your goal is to achieve $500 per quarter in dividend income specifically from this stock, here’s a breakdown of what you would need to consider.

First, the stock

Brookfield Renewable Partners is a globally recognized entity that focuses on owning and operating a diverse portfolio of renewable power assets. These assets include a wide range of technologies, such as hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy storage facilities. The company’s strong commitment to sustainable energy practices has firmly positioned it as a leader in the ongoing global transition towards cleaner, more environmentally friendly power sources.

As of writing, the dividend stock offers its investors an annual dividend of $2.14 per share. Based on the current stock price, this annual dividend results in an attractive dividend yield of approximately 7.3%. It’s also important to note that these dividends are distributed to shareholders on a quarterly basis, amounting to $0.535 per share.

It is absolutely essential for any investor considering such a significant investment to carefully evaluate the financial health and overall performance of BEP.UN. In its latest earnings report, the company announced record funds from operations (FFO) of $1.217 billion for the year ending Dec. 31, 2024. This represents a substantial 10% increase compared to the FFO reported in the previous year. This significant growth in FFO reflects the company’s strong operational performance across its diverse portfolio of renewable power assets and the effectiveness of its management team.

Making the income

So, what would it take to earn that $500 in quarterly income from this dividend stock? This would mean creating $2,000 in annual income through dividends alone. So, here is how that might shake out.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BEP.UN$29.20935$2.14$2,000.90quarterly$27,302

You could generate $500 per quarter or $2,000 per year with an investment of $27,302! While the prospect of generating $500 in passive income on a monthly basis from dividends is undoubtedly appealing, it is crucial to acknowledge that investing a substantial sum in a single stock inherently carries a certain level of risk.

To effectively mitigate potential market volatility and company-specific risks, diversification across a range of different stocks and asset classes is a fundamental principle of sound investment strategy. Consulting with a qualified and experienced financial advisor can provide invaluable assistance in tailoring an investment strategy that aligns precisely with your individual financial goals, your personal risk tolerance, and your overall investment timeline.

Bottom line

Brookfield Renewable presents a compelling opportunity for investors seeking to generate a consistent stream of dividend income. This is supported by the company’s strong and leading position within the rapidly expanding renewable energy sector and its solid and growing financial performance. However, it is of paramount importance to exercise careful consideration, conduct thorough due diligence, and seek professional financial advice — especially before making any significant investment decisions — particularly those involving a substantial allocation of capital to a single dividend stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

