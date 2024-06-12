Member Login
Home » Investing » CPP Benefits: How to Take Advantage of the Increase!

CPP Benefits: How to Take Advantage of the Increase!

Canadians should take advantage of the new CPP enhancement and build a passive-income nest egg with dividend stocks like Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.

Source: Getty Images

Canada’s senior population is forecast to increase by 68% between 2017 and 2037, making the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and its payout all the more important for retirees. In this article, we examine the CPP, its recent changes, and the advantages it offers to retirees. Let’s dive deeper.

What is the Canada Pension Plan?

Established in 1965, the CPP is a monthly taxable benefit that aims to replace a part of your income in retirement. To qualify for the CPP, you need to be a Canadian resident over the age of 60 years with at least one valid contribution to this pension plan.

The CPP amount you receive in retirement depends on several factors, such as the average earnings through your working life, the length of these contributions, and the age at which you start the CPP retirement pension. The average age to begin the CPP is 65, but you can receive the benefits as early as age 60 or as late as age 70.

The CPP enhancement

The rising cost of living in recent years has forced the Canadian government to announce a CPP enhancement plan, which provides much-needed financial aid to the country’s working population. The CPP enhancement is designed to increase the retirement income of working Canadians.

Since the start of 2019, Canadian employees have been eligible to make additional contributions to the CPP as part of the enhancement plan. Anyone contributing to the CPP enhancement will receive a higher amount of CPP retirement pension or post-retirement benefit when they retire.

For example, Canadians making enhanced contributions for over 40 years will see a more than 50% increase compared to the maximum CPP retirement benefit.

How do you supplement your CPP in retirement?

The average monthly amount paid for a 65-year-old retiree beginning the CPP in 2024 is $831.92, while the maximum payout stands at $1,364.60. Its evident that Canadian retirees need to have additional sources of passive income to supplement the CPP in retirement. One easy way to supplement the CPP is by investing in blue-chip dividend stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN).

In the last 20 years, BEP stock has returned 1,600% to shareholders after adjusting for dividend reinvestments. Despite its outsized gains, the TSX dividend stock trades 42.6% below all-time highs and offers you a tasty dividend yield of 5.2%. It means a $10,000 investment in BIP stock will help you earn $520 in annual dividends.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, BIP increased revenue by 12% to US$1.49 billion, higher than estimates of US$1.43 billion. Its funds from operations (FFO) also rose by 8% to US$0.45 per share, higher than estimates of US$0.42 per share. Despite a sluggish macro environment, BEP expects to grow its FFO per share by 10% in 2024, which will allow it to increase dividends by a similar amount.

Brookfield Renewable is also positioned to benefit from the AI megatrend and recently inked a deal with Microsoft. As per the agreement, Brookfield will supply 10,500 megawatts of energy to power Microsoft’s cloud data centre operations in the U.S. and Europe between 2026 and 2030. AI data centres consume a huge amount of energy, making clean energy companies such as Brookfield Renewable a top investment choice right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Retirement

Retiring Soon? Add These Dividend-Paying Stocks to Your Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks look cheap today and offer high dividend yields.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Retirement

Invest in These TFSA Stocks Now and Retire With Peace of Mind

| Robin Brown

Do you want to invest and compound wealth tax-free? Here are three top Canadian stocks to hold in a TFSA…

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

No Kids? No Problem: 4 Ways “Solo Agers” Can Support Themselves

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're worried that you'll go it alone in retirement and your later years, these tips can ensure "solo agers"…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks That Still Look Oversold

| Andrew Walker

These dividend-growth stocks now have yields above 7%.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Retirement

3 Old Age Security Secrets Every Retiree Needs to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Old Age Security payments can make you even more money than you thought was possible, and these three secrets prove…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Retirement

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $7,000 Contribution

| Sneha Nahata

TFSA investors can invest $7,000 in these three top Canadian stocks with potential to generate solid tax-free capital gains.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Grab This 9.7% Dividend Yield Before It’s Gone! 

| Puja Tayal

High dividend yields come with high risk. However, this 9.7% dividend yield is a grab as it could vanish on…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Retirement

Get Set to Retire Right With Dividends That Grow

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and another solid dividend grower look quite cheap these days.

Read more »