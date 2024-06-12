Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Well Health Stock Soared 14% This Month

Why Well Health Stock Soared 14% This Month

Continued revenue momentum and increasing profitability should continue to boost Well Health’s stock price into the future.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
healthcare pharma

Image source: Getty Images

Well Health Technologies Corp. (TSX:WELL) has been rapidly changing the health care system as we know it. In fact, the technologies offered by Well Health have reduced wait times, improved family care office profitability, and ultimately elevated the level of care offered to patients. Not surprisingly, Well Health Technologies stock has been reflecting this success.

Here are the main reasons that Well Health’s stock price soared almost 12% this month.

The road to profitability

For those of us waiting for Well Health to turn a profit, the road may have seemed long. But consider this: Well Health went public in 2017. This is the year it all started. In 2023, only six years later, the company posted annual revenue of $776 million and net income of $16.6 million.

Last quarter, the company was decidedly optimistic about its profitability, as management stressed that this quarter signalled an inflection point. This means that we can expect increasing profitability as revenue continues to rise and reduced costs begin to take hold.

To sum this up with numbers, adjusted net income came in at $20 million in the company’s latest quarter. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.08. This compares to net losses in the same quarter last year. So, with this newfound profitability, management can now afford to focus more on shareholder value creation.

Shareholder value creation coming to Well Health

A focus on shareholder value creation – this means focusing on optimizing and growing free cash flow generation, reducing share-based compensation, and initiating share buybacks. In this respect, things are progressing nicely.

For example, Well Health posted an 11% increase in free cash flow per share in the quarter. And, the company expects to generate 30% more cash flow this year versus last year.

Also, the company recently stepped up its share buyback plan. In fact, earlier this month, the company received approval to buy back 2.5% of its public float. This will reduce the number of shares outstanding, and therefore strengthen the company’s earnings per share.

Well Health: Looking ahead

The future continues to look very bright for Well Health and Well Health stock. In fact, the company is on a roll – 21 consecutive quarters of record-breaking results that continue to show momentum.

Management’s guidance for fiscal 2024 includes guidance for revenue of between $960 to $980 million, for a growth rate of between 23.7% and 26.3%. EPS is expected to come in at $0.17, compared to a net loss in 2023. Finally, looking ahead to five years from now, Well Health expects to continue to grow rapidly.

The company is the largest player in the industry, yet only holds a 1% market share of physician spending. This is evidence of the fact that the market is hyper-fragmented. And it’s a sign of the opportunity ahead for Well Health. Right now, there’s little competition for Well Health. The company estimates that it can increase its market share to 5% to 10% in the next five years.

The bottom line

Well Health Technologies’ stock price has rallied significantly this month. This follows a period of weakness and lacklustre share price performance. In fact, the stock currently trades 51% lower than its 2021 highs. In my view, this rally has real strength behind it, and Well Health stock is a buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Tech Stocks

3 Little-Known Reasons to Keep Buying Nvidia Stock Even at Today’s Prices

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is offering up lower share prices, making it worth your while for investors wanting to jump in.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Near Their Lows That I’d Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

Stock near or at their lows are worth looking into, especially if you understand the factors impacting their slump and…

Read more »

Where to Invest?
Tech Stocks

The Best Stocks to Buy With $10,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These are the best stocks to buy right now as we leave inflation and high interest rates behind, and look…

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best TSX Stocks to Buy in June

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks are due to rise this summer as demand heats up within each of their respective fields.…

Read more »

social media scrolling on phone networking
Tech Stocks

Where Will Shopify Be in 5 Years? 

| Chris MacDonald

For investors considering where Shopify (TSX:SHOP) may end up over the next five years, here are some key factors to…

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) stock, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock and another AI stock are primed to generate strong…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Tech Stocks

Up, Up, and Away! 1 Soaring Canadian Tech Stock at New Highs That I’d Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a magnificent tech high-flyer that's not done surging quite yet.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Top Bull Market Buys to Build Wealth Tax-Free

| Adam Othman

Wealth-building within a TFSA can be partly throttled by the limited contribution room. However, you can offset that by choosing…

Read more »