Member Login
Home » Investing » Better Buy in June: Passive-Income Plays or Growth Stocks?

Better Buy in June: Passive-Income Plays or Growth Stocks?

Investing in dividend stocks such as goeasy and EQB can help you beat the broader markets by a wide margin.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars

Source: Getty Images

Creating an investment strategy is always tricky, given that you need to consistently outpace inflation and aim to beat the broader markets. Over the years, investors have deployed a variety of strategies, including investing in undervalued stocks, growth stocks, and dividend stocks.

For instance, Warren Buffett is a value investor and identifies companies that trade below their intrinsic value. Comparatively, Cathie Wood is an investor with a much higher risk appetite and invests in companies that aim to disrupt multiple industries.

Ideally, an investment strategy will depend on several factors, such as your age, risk appetite, and investment horizon. An individual closer to retirement seeking passive income may invest in blue-chip dividend stocks that offer a tasty dividend yield. Alternatively, a younger investor may have a higher allocation to growth stocks.

However, investing in dividend-paying growth stocks is another strategy that should help you to beat the major indices over time. Here, you invest in growth stocks that also pay shareholders a dividend. Due to consistent earnings and cash flow expansion, these companies should increase their dividends each year, enhancing the yield at cost in the process. Here are two such dividend stocks you can invest in June 2024.

goeasy stock

Valued at $3 billion by market cap, goeasy (TSX:GSY) offers shareholders an annual dividend of $4.68 per share, indicating a forward yield of 2.5%. These payouts have risen by more than 15% annually in the last two decades, which is exceptional for a lending company like goeasy. In the last 10 years, goeasy stock has returned more than 1,130% to shareholders after adjusting for dividends.  

goeasy entered the consumer lending segment in 2006 and is armed with a product suite that serves Canada’s non-prime credit market. The company recently announced that its consumer loan portfolio surpassed $4 billion in gross loan balances, up from $3 billion in April 2023.

goeasy is among the largest non-prime consumer lenders in Canada with over 400 locations across the country in addition to a widening digital presence. To date, it has originated over $13.5 billion in consumer loans, serving 1.4 million customers.

Despite its stellar performance, goeasy stock is cheap and trades at 11 times forward earnings. Analysts remain bullish and expect shares to surge 18% in the next 12 months.

EQB stock

EQB (TSX:EQB) recently announced its fiscal second quarter of 2024 (ended in April) results and reported record sales with earnings growth of 7% year over year and a return on equity of more than 15%. Its stellar results allowed EQB to raise dividends by 22% year over year. The mid-cap TSX bank now offers shareholders an annual dividend of $1.80 per share, indicating a yield of 2%.

In the last six months, it has reported revenue of $1 billion and $433 million in earnings, indicating a profit margin of over 43%. Analysts tracking EQB expect it to increase adjusted earnings from $9.4 per share in fiscal 2023 to $12.8 in fiscal 2025.

So, priced at seven times forward earnings, EQB stock is very cheap and trades at an 18% discount to price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends EQB. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Pay More Than $100 Per Month

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio to create a monthly passive-income stream.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A cash-gushing high-yield dividend stock continues to outperform and beat the TSX.

Read more »

Economic Turbulence
Dividend Stocks

What to Expect From Canadian Tire Stock in 2024

| Daniel Da Costa

After seeing its profitability decline by more than 40% in 2023, can Canadian Tire stock recover in 2024 and begin…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Just Jumped 10%! Time to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is way up after being included in a major index, making it a prime time to pick…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have the potential to offer worry-free dividends over the next decade while offering high yields.

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Want $2,000/Year in Passive Income? Invest $46,511 in This Dividend Stock

| Andrew Button

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock has a 4.3% yield. So if you invest $46,511 in it, you'll get $2,000/year in passive…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 TSX Stocks That Have Raised Dividends for Decades

| Adam Othman

Consider adding these two TSX dividend stocks to your retirement income portfolio to generate passive income that grows for years…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent Dividend Stocks I Plan to Add to My TFSA in June

| Puja Tayal

Have you made your TFSA investments for June? If not, here are two dividend stocks you should consider adding for…

Read more »