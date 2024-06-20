BRE Stock: Should You Buy the 10.5% Yield?

BRE stock (TSX:BRE) offers investors the opportunity for a rebound in a real estate sector that should see high prices once more, and a 10.5% dividend!

There are many dividend stocks out there that offer high yields. Some well into the double digits even! But a high dividend yield doesn’t necessarily mean you’re getting a great stock. Yet that’s not the case with Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSX:BRE).

So today, let’s get into what makes BRE stock so interesting, and why investors may want to consider it now with a whopping 10.5% dividend yield.

About BRE stock

BRE stock is a prominent player in the Canadian real estate services industry. The company provides services to residential real estate brokers and realtors across Canada under the Royal LePage, Johnston & Daniel, and Via Capitale brands. Bridgemarq is known for its strong brand presence and extensive network, which supports its generation of steady revenue and maintenance of a solid market position.

And as mentioned, BRE stock offers a high dividend yield, around 10.5% as of June 2024, which makes it an attractive investment for income-focused investors. The company’s consistent dividend payments reflect its robust cash flow generation capabilities, supported by its franchise model. Franchisees pay fixed and variable fees based on their sales activities, providing Bridgemarq with a stable and predictable income stream. This model helps the company manage economic fluctuations and maintain financial stability.

Not without risk

However, investing in BRE does come with risks. The real estate market is highly cyclical and can be significantly affected by economic downturns, interest rate changes, and regulatory shifts. BRE’s performance is closely tied to the health of the Canadian housing market, which has shown signs of cooling in certain regions. Potential investors should consider these factors and assess their risk tolerance before investing.

Yet despite these risks, Bridgemarq has demonstrated resilience and adaptability, leveraging its strong brand and extensive network to navigate market challenges. The company’s focus on providing comprehensive support services to its franchisees, including technology, marketing, and training, enhances the competitiveness of its network and helps drive long-term growth.

Should you buy?

To figure out if now is the time to buy, let’s look at some of the fundamentals and earnings reports of the recent past. As of June, BRE stock has reported mixed results in its recent earnings. For the first quarter of 2024, the company posted a net loss of $2 million, or $0.21 per share. This performance marked a decline compared to previous quarters, missing analyst expectations and reflecting ongoing challenges in the real estate market. The company’s revenue for Q1 2024 was $11.8 million, slightly down from $12 million in the same quarter the previous year.

Yet fundamentally, BRE stock continues to maintain a solid position in the market with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.3 and a market capitalization of approximately $122 million. Despite the recent downturn in earnings, the company has managed to sustain a high dividend yield of 10.5%, providing a steady income stream for its investors. The company’s balance sheet shows a total debt of $67 million against a total cash position of $5.7 million, indicating leverage that needs careful management.

So, looking ahead, BRE stock has its next earnings scheduled for August. The company continues to focus on strategic initiatives to enhance its operational efficiency and expand its market presence. Investors should keep an eye on upcoming earnings releases and market conditions, as these will be crucial for assessing the company’s future performance and dividend sustainability. Further keep a watch on the real estate sector as a whole, as you get hold of a 10.5% dividend yield, as well as future returns.