Member Login
Home » Investing » Brookfield Renewable vs. NextEra Energy: Which Clean Energy Stock Is a Better Buy?

Brookfield Renewable vs. NextEra Energy: Which Clean Energy Stock Is a Better Buy?

Clean energy giants such as NextEra Energy and Brookfield Renewable are top long-term investment options in 2024.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.

Source: Getty Images

The worldwide shift towards clean energy solutions is inevitable as countries aim to fight climate change. Moreover, the artificial intelligence (AI) megatrend is likely to drive renewable energy demand higher in the next two decades as big tech giants such as Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet, Amazon, and many others look to power their data centres with clean energy sources.

These secular tailwinds make companies such as Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) enticing investment options right now. Let’s see which clean energy stock is a better buy in June 2024.

The bull case for NextEra Energy stock

Valued at US$145 billion by market cap, NextEra Energy has already created massive wealth for shareholders, rising 265% in the past decade after adjusting for dividends. Despite its outsized gains, NEE stock trades 25% below all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip and benefit from an attractive dividend yield of almost 3%.

NextEra is part of the recession-resistant utility sector allowing it to generate stable cash flows across business cycles. In fact, NextEra has paid shareholders a dividend every year for the last 30 years, which is among the longest streaks in the utility sector. In the last decade, its dividends have risen by 9%, and NextEra has outpaced the S&P 500 index by almost three times since 2004 if we adjust for dividend reinvestments.

NextEra is the largest clean energy company globally, and most of its cash flows are backed by long-term, rate-regulated contracts. It ended the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 with a backlog of 21.5 gigawatts, which is significant given that it currently operates 34 gigawatts of operating capacity. Additionally, NextEra has a development pipeline of 300 gigawatts, making it one of the best long-term investments right now.

The company’s organic expansion should allow it to grow earnings between 6% and 8% annually through 2027 and support dividend hikes of 10% in the next three years. Priced at 20.6 times forward earnings, NEE stock trades at a discount of 11% to consensus price target estimates.

The bull case for Brookfield Renewable stock

Similar to NextEra Energy, Brookfield Renewable has also delivered inflation-thumping gains to shareholders. Since June 2004, the TSX dividend stock has returned 1,450% to shareholders in cumulative gains. Despite its robust returns, BEP trades 45% below all-time highs and offers you a dividend yield of 5.6%.

In the last 13 years, the Canadian energy giant has raised its dividend payouts by at least 5%. Since 2001, its dividends have grown by 6% annually, while Brookfield’s funds from operations, or FFO, have risen by 12% each year since 2016.

Brookfield Renewable sells roughly 90% of the power it generates under long-term contracts to utilities and other corporate buyers. These contracts are also indexed to inflation, resulting in steady FFO growth for the company.

Over the years, Brookfield Renewable has sold off its legacy assets and reinvested these proceeds in higher-return projects while expanding into verticals such as offshore wind and energy storage.

The Foolish takeaway

Both Brookfield Renewable and NextEra Energy are positioned to deliver market-beating gains to long-term shareholders. Investors looking to gain exposure to clean energy can consider buying shares of the two energy giants and enjoy a stable passive-income stream in addition to capital gains.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Buy, Sell, or Hold Enbridge Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you considering Enbridge (TSX:ENB)? Enbridge stock is a popular holding, but not all investors agree on whether you should…

Read more »

Burning gas and electric cooker rings
Energy Stocks

With Natural Gas in Demand, 2 TSX Stocks Are Set to Heat Up

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Natural gas stocks such as Tourmaline will see their fortunes rise as natural gas demand and prices rise.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons to Buy Enbridge Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Demetris Afxentiou

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a superb long-term option. Here's why you should buy Enbridge stock right now and hold it for…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Energy Stocks

1 Ridiculously Undervalued Growth Stock Down 40% to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Don’t miss your chance to load up on this high-yielding, renewable energy growth stock.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

1 Renewable Energy Stock to Buy and Hold

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN) is a top renewable energy stock long-term investors should consider.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Energy Stocks

Could Investing $10,000 in Enbridge Make You a Millionaire?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A top-tier dividend stock can help you accumulate wealth or become a millionaire over time.

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Energy Stocks

Brookfield Renewable Stock Climbs Higher: Time to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable stock (TSX:BEP.UN) continues to climb, but remains below the $40 mark. But that share price looks in view.

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

Up 35%, Is Cameco Stock a Buy in June 2024?

| Adam Othman

When a stock is bullish, and you have missed the starting point of the trend, it can be challenging to…

Read more »