Member Login
Home » Investing » The Ultimate TSX Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The Ultimate TSX Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

This dividend stock is set up for massive growth in the future, with shares already climbing and an outlook that analysts drool over.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

Canadians sitting on cash these days aren’t doing themselves any favours — especially if that cash is for investing. While it can be nerve-wracking to invest in a lower-performing market, this also means you’re missing out on opportunities.

By doing a little digging, investors can find some strong TSX stocks that can provide you with income now and returns in the future. So, let’s look at one sector I’d consider and a dividend stock to match it.

Renewable energy

The renewable energy sector is an attractive option for long-term investors due to several compelling reasons. The world is transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources to combat climate change. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), renewable energy is expected to account for almost 95% of the increase in global power capacity through 2026, with solar PV alone providing more than half of this increase. 

Governments worldwide are implementing policies and incentives to support renewable energy development. For example, the European Union aims to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 with significant investments in renewable energy projects. Similarly, the United States government has introduced tax credits and subsidies for renewable energy initiatives. 

Furthermore, technological advancements have significantly reduced the costs of renewable energy technologies. The cost of solar photovoltaics (PV) and wind power has decreased dramatically over the past decade. The IEA reports that the cost of utility-scale solar PV has dropped by 82% since 2010.

Finally, global investment in renewable energy reached US$303.5 billion in 2020, representing a 2% increase compared to the previous year. This trend is expected to continue as more countries commit to clean energy goals.

Buy BEP

With so much growth in the future, there is one dividend stock I would buy above the rest. That’s Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN). BEP stock has significantly expanded its renewable energy portfolio through strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Notable acquisitions include hydroelectric, wind, and solar projects, which have contributed to its growing capacity and revenue.

Furthermore, BEP stock entered a significant deal with Microsoft to deliver over 10.5 gigawatts of new renewable power capacity globally. This partnership underscores Brookfield’s capability to scale and meet the rising demand for renewable energy, benefiting from Microsoft’s extensive reach and influence in the tech industry.

Another partnership with Cameco involves advancing the development of nuclear power, which is critical for a balanced clean energy portfolio. This diversification into nuclear energy can provide a stable revenue stream and bolster Brookfield’s position in the renewable energy market.

On top of this, BEP stock reported record first-quarter results in 2024, reflecting strong operational performance and growth. The company announced a 5% increase in distributions, highlighting its robust cash flow and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Bottom line

BEP stock’s strategic partnerships, like those with Microsoft and Cameco, position it well for future growth. These deals not only expand its capacity but also integrate cutting-edge technology and new energy sources, enhancing its competitive edge.

It’s now an excellent buy for investors due to its strong growth potential, financial stability, diversified portfolio, and commitment to sustainability. The company’s strategic partnerships with Microsoft and Cameco, coupled with its impressive earnings and dividend history, further enhance its attractiveness as a long-term investment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners, Cameco, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

3 TFSA Hacks to Build a $1 Million Tax-Free Nest Egg

| Puja Tayal

These TFSA investing hacks could help convert $95,000 into $1 million tax-free. Here's how to get started.

Read more »

A steel grain silo storage tank with solar panel in a yellow canola field in bloom in Alberta, Canada.
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Nutrien Stock on a Pullback?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock has seen shares drop back by 24% from 52-week highs and by more than half since all-time…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Puja Tayal

Investing in stocks is not always about timing but about holding. Instead of looking at the price, look at the…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

The 5.5% Dividend Stock Set to Dominate the TSX

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock looks severely undervalued while the yield is around 5.5%.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Earn Safe Dividends With Just $10,000

| Sneha Nahata

These three dividend stocks with resilient business models and a growing earnings base can provide durable passive income.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $34,150 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can hold undervalued TSX dividend stocks in a TFSA and benefit from outsized gains 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Monthly-Paying Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks are excellent additions to your portfolios.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Set and Forget: 1 Dividend-Growth Superstar for the Long Run

| Joey Frenette

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) stock is in the zone, with dividend hikes and big buybacks likely in the cards.

Read more »