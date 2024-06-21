Member Login
Home » Investing » Growth Stocks vs. Value Stocks: Which Should You Choose?

Growth Stocks vs. Value Stocks: Which Should You Choose?

There are growth stocks and value stocks, but there are also growing value stocks that fit into both sides of this lucrative coin.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."

Source: Getty Images

Canadian investors are still wary about the current market situation. On the one hand, there are growth stocks that could bring serious benefits in the near term. However, perhaps value stocks are better if you’re a more conservative investor.

This is why today, we’re going to consider both. Depending on your portfolio and investing, let’s get down to which is better: growth stocks or value stocks?

Growth stocks 

Growth stocks offer several benefits for investors, especially those with a long-term investment horizon. These stocks are typically companies that are expected to grow significantly faster than the overall market. Many growth companies reinvest their earnings back into the business to fuel further growth.

Also, growth companies often operate in innovative sectors or industries with significant potential, such as technology, healthcare, or renewable energy. These companies can become market leaders, providing a competitive advantage and long-term growth opportunities. Over time, the reinvested earnings and consistent growth can lead to compounding returns, where the investment’s growth accelerates as the returns generate more returns.

Growth stocks can also serve as a hedge against inflation, as their earnings and stock prices tend to increase faster than the rate of inflation. This can help preserve the purchasing power of an investor’s capital. Growth companies are often more adaptable and innovative, allowing them to quickly respond to changes in market conditions, consumer preferences, and technological advancements. Therefore, including growth stocks in a diversified portfolio can balance the risk and potential return, complementing more stable but slower-growing investments like bonds or dividend stocks.

Value stocks

While growth stocks can be great, they can also come with higher risks. Therefore, perhaps value stocks could be better. Value stocks are typically priced lower than their intrinsic value, providing an opportunity to buy shares at a discount. These stocks are often associated with established companies that have stable earnings, solid balance sheets, and a history of consistent performance.

Furthermore, many value stocks offer attractive dividend yields, providing investors with a regular income stream. Because value stocks are already priced at a discount, they may have less downside risk during market downturns. Over time, value stocks have the potential to provide substantial long-term gains as the market corrects its undervaluation.

That’s especially true as value investing is based on the principle that stock prices eventually revert to their mean or intrinsic value. This reversion can create opportunities for substantial gains when undervalued stocks return to fair value.

How about a growth-value stock?

Yes, they exist! And one that I would certainly consider these days is goeasy (TSX:GSY). goeasy stock offers non-prime leasing and lending services and has shown strong growth, with a 54.3% increase in earnings over the past year. It is forecasted to have an annual revenue growth of 32.7%, significantly outpacing the broader market. The stock is trading at 20% below its estimated fair value, making it an attractive option for value investors.  

goeasy operates under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands, providing non-prime leasing and lending services to Canadian consumers. This niche market allows the company to capitalize on the growing demand for non-traditional financial services. Furthermore, high insider ownership (21.7%) aligns the interests of the company’s leadership with those of shareholders, suggesting confidence in the company’s future prospects.

The company boasts a high return on equity of 24.3%, indicating efficient use of shareholder funds to generate profits. This metric underscores goeasy’s operational efficiency and profitability. It also holds a solid dividend yield of 2.5%! So with shares climbing yet below fair value, it’s a strong choice on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Goeasy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

Yield Today, Growth Tomorrow: 3 Stocks to Keep Building Your Wealth

| Chris MacDonald

For investors seeking yield today and growth tomorrow, these top Canadian dividend stocks are certainly worth considering right now.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 10.72% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock remains a consistent, defensive dividend producer that will give up over 10% in income each and every…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Standout Domestic Stocks With 7% Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend-growth stocks look oversold.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite their recent declines, the long-term growth outlook of these two top dividend stocks remains strong, which could help their…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Chemtrade Logistics Stock Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investors should avoid investing in high-yield dividend stocks such as Chemtrade Logistics in 2024.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Is TD Bank the Best Dividend Stock for You?

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has a high dividend yield but is embroiled in a serious money-laundering scandal.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $6,000 Per Year in Passive Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Hint: You'll need this Hamilton covered call ETF, which yields over 10%.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks With TSX-Beating Potential That Deserve More Respect

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best TSX dividend-growth stocks you can buy today and hold for the next decade.

Read more »