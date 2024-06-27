Member Login
Home » Investing » Growth Spurt: 2 TSX Stocks Set to Skyrocket

Growth Spurt: 2 TSX Stocks Set to Skyrocket

Investing in quality growth stocks such as Payfare and Propel Holdings should help you beat the TSX index going forward.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in quality growth stocks is a proven strategy to create significant wealth over time. While equity indices are near all-time highs, several growth stocks trade below record levels, allowing you to buy the dip and benefit from outsized gains when market sentiment recovers. Here are two such TSX growth stocks you can buy in 2024.

Propel Holdings stock

Valued at $760 million by market cap, Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) is a fintech company. Its operating brands include For a Credit, CreditFresh, and MoneyKey, which are Propel’s lending-as-a-service product line facilitating access to credit for consumers underserved by legacy financial institutions.

According to Propel, its robust artificial intelligence-powered platform can evaluate customers in a more comprehensive manner compared to traditional credit scores. With operations in more than 30 states and provinces across North America, Propel’s total loan originations have already totalled US$1.4 billion since its inception. In this period, it has facilitated over one million loans and lines of credit.

Since 2019, Propel has increased revenue by 47% annually while adjusted net income has more than doubled each year, which is exceptional for a company part of a cyclical industry. The growth story for Propel Holdings is far from over, given the global fintech lending market is valued at $1 trillion. Moreover, it estimates the number of underserved customers in North America at 70 million.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, propel Holdings reported revenue of US$96.5 million, an increase of 47% year over year. Its adjusted net income rose by 84% to US$15.3 million, or US$0.41 per share. In addition to steady revenue and earnings growth, Propel also pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, up from $0.095 per share in November 2021.

Down 21% from all-time highs, the TSX growth stock trades at 11 times forward earnings, which is really cheap. Analysts remain bullish and expect Propel stock to surge over 40% in the next 12 months.

Payfare stock

Valued at $290 million by market cap, Payfare (TSX:PAY) trades 55% below all-time highs. Payfare also operates in the fintech space and is an earned wage access company that provides instant access to earnings and digital banking solutions for the gig workforce.

In Q1 of 2024, it reported revenue of $51.9 million, up 23% year over year. Its gross dollar value, which is the total amount of payments processed on its platform, stood at $3.5 billion. Payfare ended Q1 with 1.4 million active users, up 26% from the year-ago period.

Unlike other fintech companies, Payfare reports a consistent profit. In Q1, its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization stood at $6 million, up 98% year over year. However, its free cash flow fell to $5.8 million from $6.5 million in the last 12 months as Payfare continued to invest in new growth opportunities.

Analysts expect Payfare to more than double earnings per share to $0.63 in 2024. So, priced at 9.7 times forward earnings, Payfare is really cheap and trades at a discount of 77% to consensus price target estimates in June 2024.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Payfare and Propel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Tech Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy for Less Than $20 a Share

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three under-$20 Canadian stocks could deliver superior returns in the long run.

Read more »

Group of people network together with connected devices
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify’s Growth Sustainable?

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) stock is in a growth spurt. Is it sustainable?

Read more »

A chip in a circuit board says "AI"
Tech Stocks

Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Andrew Button

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is up a lot over the last two years.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock a Buy in 2024?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock could experience elevated volatility as investors watch a key metric during the second half of 2024.

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

Investing in Canadian Fintech: Stocks to Watch in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Canadian fintech sector is expanding, with more opportunities than ever. Yet this stock remains undervalued.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Tech Stocks

Invest in This TFSA Stock to Sail Into a Serene Retirement

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is getting interesting for TFSA investors after going sideways for a few weeks.

Read more »

consider the options
Tech Stocks

OpenText Stock Is Down: Buy the Dip — or Run for Cover?

| Puja Tayal

OpenText saw a sharp dip in its stock price after its third-quarter earnings. Did investors overreact, creating a buying opportunity?

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

These Tech Stocks Actually Pay a Dividend

| Andrew Button

OpenText Corp stock pays a dividend. Other tech stocks do as well.

Read more »