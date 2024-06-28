Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 10.51% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 10.51% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Canadian stock Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) is down 10.5%.

Andrew Button
Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

Are you looking for quality stocks to buy on the dip?

There aren’t many around these days. The stock market has been running hot for almost two years now as stocks have recovered from the rate-hiking selloff observed in 2022. Interest rate hikes decrease the value of stocks and other assets. When the U.S. Fed and Bank of Canada hiked rates two years ago, stocks predictably sold off.

However, in November of 2022, ChatGPT launched and quickly rose to 100 million users. The hype surrounding generative artificial intelligence (AI) apps like ChatGPT ignited a rally in tech stocks that — for the most part — continues today.

That brings us to where we are now. Tech stocks are very expensive, while stocks in other sectors have risen to a lesser extent. Not much is cheap. However, there is one Canadian stock that is down in price by 10.5% this year, and that may be a buy at today’s prices. After rising more than 1,000% in the last 20 years, it may be a good “dip buy.”

In this article, I will explore the one TSX stock that went down 10.5%, which may be worth buying and holding forever.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a Canadian gas station company. It owns the famous Circle K chain, along with other chains in the U.S. and Europe. The company started off as a small convenience store chain (Couche-Tard) in Quebec and later acquired other companies to build its presence in English Canada, the U.S., and Europe.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock is famed for its excellent compounding track record. Its stock has risen 1,296% since March of 2012. Over the last 10 years, its revenue, earnings and free cash flows (FCF) have risen at the following compounded annual (CAGR) rates:

  • Revenue: 6.2%
  • Earnings: 14.7%
  • FCF: 12.81%

This is pretty strong growth. The question is, “How has Alimentation managed to pull this off when it is in a traditional industry with little innovation to fuel growth?”

The answer is that it has done so through a smart expansion strategy.

Alimentation Couche-Tard’s smart acquisition strategy

One of the reasons why ATD has grown so quickly is because it has re-invested its profits into its business rather than paying dividends. The company’s payout ratio is only 15%, which means that it can afford to re-invest 85% of its profits back into itself. The result of this has been the company buying up other convenience store chains without having to borrow too much money to do it. Another consequence has been a very low dividend yield, but — let’s be honest — when a stock rises 1,000%, you don’t think about the dividend that much.

Foolish takeaway

There aren’t many opportunities to buy stocks on the dip these days. But every now and then, you find them. Alimentation Couche-Tard stock is down because the company’s fuel sales dipped slightly last quarter. However, oil prices are again rising, and top investors like Warren Buffett think they will be pretty healthy long term. I’d say an investment in ATD will do pretty well if the company sticks to its traditional approach.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

2 Bargain Canadian Stocks With 3.5-7.5% Dividend Yields

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) and another rate-sensitive play could soar once rates really tumble.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian ETFs $100 Can Buy on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whether its dividends, quality stocks, or tech darlings, these ETFs offer growth in practically every area of the market!

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

6.8 Percent Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This Stock and Holding for Decades

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Investors could buy H&R REIT (TSX:HR.UN) units at nearly 60% discount to fair value, receive monthly distributions yielding 6.8% annually,…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

5 Top Dividend Stocks to Turn Your Savings Into a Steady Income Stream

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whether you want diversification or simple income streams, these five dividend stocks offer it not just now but for life!

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Dividend Stocks

Gold Stocks vs Oil Stocks: Where to Invest for the Remainder of 2024

| Andrew Button

Gold stocks can be profitable, but are oil stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) better?

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you ready to make some money in 2024? Then this cash-gushing dividend stock is certainly where I would start,…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Wait, Now’s the Time to Load Up on This Canadian Utilities Giant

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS) remains a top Canadian utilities giant long-term investors may want to hold onto in this current…

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Kay Ng

How much you need to invest to get $500 in dividends every month depends on the portfolio yield you're targeting.

Read more »