Member Login
Home » Investing » Early Retirement: Strategies for Financial Independence by 50

Early Retirement: Strategies for Financial Independence by 50

Looking to retire early? Here are the top points to consider, as well as the lesser known items that could lead to financial freedom at 50!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

So you want to retire early. That can seem near impossible in the current market. After all, we’ve been through high volatility and then some. And despite trading near all-time highs, the TSX today continues to flounder and remain around the 22,000 point level.

With that in mind, how can investors in Canada reach their early retirement goals? Today, we’ll go over some strategies, and where to invest to make more.

Maximize

When it comes to early retirement, you’ll need to invest. So that means maximizing your contributions to both the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) and Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Contribute the maximum amount allowed to your RRSP to benefit from tax-deferred growth. This can reduce your taxable income now and allow investments to grow tax-free until withdrawal. Max out your TFSA contributions for tax-free growth and withdrawals. This is especially beneficial for long-term growth without worrying about future tax implications.

From there, set up automatic transfers to your savings and investment accounts to ensure consistent contributions and reduce the temptation to spend. As well, focus on paying off high-interest debt first, such as credit card debt. Then, tackle other debts like student loans, car loans, and mortgages. Reducing debt will free up more money for savings and investments.

Then, diversify your investments across different asset classes (stocks, bonds, real estate, etc.) to balance risk and return. Consider low-cost index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETF) to minimize fees and maximize growth.

Explore more

There are other lesser-known ways to reach early retirement. For instance, if available, maximize contributions to employer-sponsored pension plans. Some plans may offer matching contributions, effectively giving you free money towards retirement.

Consider relocating to areas with a lower cost of living, either within Canada or abroad. This strategy allows your money to stretch further, making early retirement more feasible. This would also mean embracing minimalism, so consider downsizing your home or lifestyle. Reducing expenses on housing, transportation, and discretionary spending can significantly boost your savings rate.

Investors can also plan for tax efficiency by splitting income with your spouse, using spousal RRSPs, and taking advantage of various tax credits and deductions. This can reduce your overall tax burden and increase your net savings. Now, where should you invest?

Start DRIPping

Once you have your accounts in order, consider generating passive income through a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). Invest in assets that generate passive income, such as rental properties, dividend-paying stocks, or peer-to-peer lending. This income can supplement your savings and help cover living expenses in retirement. Furthermore, enroll in DRIPs to automatically reinvest dividends from your investments, compounding your returns over time without additional transaction costs.

In fact, you can do this automatically through an ETF like the Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:VXC). This ETF tracks the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index, providing exposure to global equities outside of Canada.

The ETF diversifies investments internationally, reducing reliance on the Canadian market and spreading risk across global markets. It also offers a DRIP, whereby any dividends paid by the ETF are automatically reinvested in additional shares of the ETF, rather than being paid out in cash. This can be a useful feature for investors looking to compound their returns over time. Altogether, it’s one of the best ways to get in on growth and dividends to increase your likelihood of early retirement.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun
Stocks for Beginners

Retirement Planning in a Bull Market: How to Adjust Your Strategy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried about your retirement portfolio during a bull market? Here are the top steps to take, and where to continue…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Energy Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for growth at a great price? These three cheap energy stocks offer that, along with stellar dividends!

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Stocks to Buy With $10,000 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some of the best stocks to buy right now? Here are two options to consider buying…

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Still Double in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadians stocks have been huge winners already in 2024, but still have room to double again in the…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

Dividend Powerhouses: Canadian Stocks to Fuel Your Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These powerful energy stocks should give Canadians a future filled with income through both dividends and returns. Let's look at…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much do You Need to Invest to Make $750/Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income doesn't need to just include dividends. In fact, this top stock proves that again and again!

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks With a Real Chance of Doubling Your TFSA’s Value

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want TFSA income? These are the top dividend stocks that could truly, actually, seriously double your TFSA's value in the…

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in July

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend income and long-term growth? You get that and more from investing in these top-notch dividend stocks on the TSX…

Read more »