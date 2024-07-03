Member Login
Home » Investing » Lock In a 10.5% Dividend Yield With This Small-Cap Energy Stock

Lock In a 10.5% Dividend Yield With This Small-Cap Energy Stock

Alvopetro is a small-cap energy stock that offers you a tasty dividend yield of 10.5% in July 2024. Is the dividend stock a good buy?

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in quality dividend stocks can help you create long-term wealth and a reliable passive-income stream. Alternatively, it’s crucial for investors to avoid chasing stocks with a high yield and focus on companies with strong financials, a healthy payout ratio, and a robust balance sheet.

In this article, I have identified a small-cap energy stock with a tasty yield of 10.5%. Let’s see if you should buy this dividend stock because of its elevated dividend payout in 2024.

An overview of Alvopetro Energy

Valued at $172 million by market cap, Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV) is an independent Brazil-based upstream and midstream operator. It is the first Brazilian integrated onshore natural gas provider and has returned over 700% since the start of 2018. Despite these market-thumping gains, ALV stock trades 51% below all-time highs and is priced at a compelling valuation.

Alvopetro is the largest oil producer in South America and the ninth largest globally. Brazil’s stable regulatory framework is attracting new investments in the energy sector and enabling Alvopetro to expand in the onshore oil and gas market.

Is Alvopetro Energy a good buy right now?

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, its daily sales averaged 1,701 boepd (barrels of oil equivalent per day), down 39% from the year-ago period due to lower natural gas demand. Its average realized natural gas price was US$12.57/Mcf, 4% higher than the year-ago period. Lower sales volumes meant its natural gas, condensate, and oil revenue fell by US$6.4 million year over year to US$11.8 million.

The company’s operating netback in Q1 was US$66.16 per boe, indicating an 87% margin. A netback summarizes the costs associated with bringing a single unit of oil to the marketplace and the revenue earned from the sale of this particular unit. Oil producers with higher netback ratios will typically have an efficiently run oil company.

Alvopetro Energy’s funds flow from operations stood at US$8.5 million or US$0.23 per share in Q1, a decline of US$6.5 million year over year. Its capital expenditures totalled US$2.4 million, which means its free fund flow stood at US$6.1 million. Given its dividend payout of US$3.3 million, Alvopetro ended Q1 with a payout ratio of 54%, which is sustainable. Despite its manageable payout, Alvopetro reduced its quarterly dividend of US$0.09 per share in the current quarter.

Is Alvopetro stock undervalued?

Since 2020, it has reinvested 43% of its funds flow and allocated 48% towards dividends, buybacks, capital leases, and debt or interest payments.

In the last five years, Alvopetro Energy stock has returned over 74% to shareholders, easily beating the broader markets, given that dividend-adjusted gains are over 100%. Analysts tracking the energy stock expect adjusted earnings to expand from $1.05 per share in 2023 to $1.33 per share in 2024. So, priced at 3.6 times forward earnings, ALV stock is really cheap.

Alvopetro stock is a high-risk investment due to its volatile earnings base, which might lead to further dividend cuts if commodity prices move lower. However, investors can consider gaining a small exposure to this beaten-down dividend stock to benefit from outsized gains when market sentiment improves.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alvopetro Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Energy Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for growth at a great price? These three cheap energy stocks offer that, along with stellar dividends!

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

1 Energy Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

| Puja Tayal

The energy sector outperformed the market. However, within the sector, there is a stock to buy and a stock to…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

Dividend Powerhouses: Canadian Stocks to Fuel Your Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These powerful energy stocks should give Canadians a future filled with income through both dividends and returns. Let's look at…

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy Cameco Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock may be up 72% in the last year, but the outlook is bright for this top energy…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Energy Stocks

Time to Pounce: 1 Phenomenal TSX Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in a While

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Now could be the time to get into Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock, which is up 81% in the last year but…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Energy Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

These energy stocks offer attractive passive income and plenty of long-term growth potential, making them two of the best to…

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

Should You Load Up on Enbridge Stock?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge stock remains undervalued despite its predictable, low-risk cash flows and strong dividend growth.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

Brookfield Renewable vs. NextEra Energy: Which Clean Energy Stock Is a Better Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Clean energy giants such as NextEra Energy and Brookfield Renewable are top long-term investment options in 2024.

Read more »