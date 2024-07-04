Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA 101: Earn $402 Per Month Tax-Free

TFSA 101: Earn $402 Per Month Tax-Free

Hold diversified investments such as GICs, ETFs, and dividend stocks in a TFSA to earn more than $400 per month in tax-free income.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

Source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) was introduced in 2009 to encourage savings among Canadian residents. Any returns generated in this registered account are exempt from taxes, making it popular in the past decade. Moreover, you can hold assets such as stocks, bonds, Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs), and mutual funds in the TFSA.

The TFSA contribution room in 2024 has risen to $7,000, raising the total cumulative contribution room to $95,000. Let’s see how you should allocate this amount across asset classes to benefit from diversification and lower risk.

Invest 30% in GICs

Younger investors should consider allocating around 30% of their TFSA contributions toward fixed-income products such as GICs. Here, you deposit money with a bank or financial institution and earn interest on these deposits.

Interest rate hikes since 2022 have meant that several banks now offer a 5% interest rate on GIC deposits, which is higher than the current inflation rate. GICs are ideal for investors with a low-risk appetite and a short-term investment horizon.

So, 30% of $95,000 is $28,500. Investing in GICs can earn you $1,425 in annual interest payments, given a 5% yield.

Invest 50% in dividend ETFs

A majority of your income should be allocated towards equities, especially if your investment horizon is more than 10 years. The best way to invest in stocks is by holding dividend ETFs, or exchange-traded funds, such as iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index (TSX:XDIV), which offers you a tasty dividend yield of over 4%.

Some of the ETF’s top holdings include blue-chip giants such as Manulife, Royal Bank of Canada, Suncor Energy, Enbridge, and Toronto-Dominion Bank.

The XDIV pays shareholders a monthly dividend. In the last 12 months, it paid shareholders $1.30 per share in cumulative dividends, indicating a trailing yield of 4.85%. An investment of $47,500 in the ETF would help you buy 1,774 shares of the fund and earn $2,340 in annual dividends.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND/INTERESTTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
GICsNANA$1,425$1,425Annual
XDIV ETF$26.771,774$0.11$195Monthly
Brookfield Infrastructure$39.80477$0.555$265Quarterly

Invest 20% in dividend stocks

Investors can also consider owning shares of undervalued dividend stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN). Today, BIP stock offers you a dividend yield of 5.6% and trades at a steep discount of 21% to consensus price target estimates.

Brookfield Infrastructure operates a portfolio of cash-generating real assets across sectors such as utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure. Around 90% of its earnings are derived from fee-based contracts or rate-regulated structures. Further, 70% of its cash flow is protected from volume or price exposure, and 85% of cash flow is indexed to inflation.

Brookfield aims to distribute between 60% and 70% of its cash flow via dividends. Moreover, in the last decade, its dividend payouts have risen by more than 5% annually.

Armed with a strong balance sheet and an investment-grade credit rating, BIP is among the best dividend stocks to buy in July 2024. An investment of $19,000 in BIP stock will help you purchase 477 shares of the company and earn close to $1,060 in dividends in the next 12 months.

Investing in these three products can help investors earn $4,825 in dividends in the next year, indicating a monthly payout of $402.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

3 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Build Retirement Wealth

| Sneha Nahata

Top dividend-paying companies on TSX provide steady passive income and have the potential to deliver steady capital gains in the…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Can Brookfield Business Partners Stock Finally Recover in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 57% from all-time highs, Brookfield Business is a quality TSX stock you can buy at a discount in July…

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Dividend Stocks

Here Are 3 Phenomenal Reasons to Buy Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Right Now

| Andrew Button

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) stock is in the midst of a European expansion.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $2,560 Per Year in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Hold quality dividend stocks such as WSP Global in a TFSA and benefit from outsized gains for life.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for July

| Kay Ng

Investors with greater risk appetite could strive for higher income and returns from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock the Best High-Yield Dividend for You?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge now offers a 7.5% dividend yield. Is it time to buy?

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Manulife Stock vs. Royal Bank Stock

| Joey Frenette

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) are intriguing TSX financial stocks with room to run.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Canadian Dividend Stocks Everyone Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks offer relatively safe yields and have been consistently paying and growing dividends for years.

Read more »