Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Beginners: 4 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Right Away!

Beginners: 4 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Right Away!

Beginner investors should explore these stocks, which offer nice dividend income and good long-term returns potential.

Kay Ng
Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
growing plant shoots on stacked coins

Image source: Getty Images

If I were starting investing today, here are a few top TSX stocks I’d buy right away. I believe these stocks offer principal safety for long-term investing because they’re backed by underlying, quality businesses and are trading at good valuations.

Brookfield Infrastructures Partners L.P.

Brookfield Infrastructures Partners L.P. (TSX:BIP.UN) is a solid long-term investment. It pays a decently high cash distribution yield that offers quality and growing passive income for its investors. Its cash flows are diversified and resilient, which comes from cash cow assets, including regulated utilities, toll roads, railroads, midstream assets, data centres, etc.

At $38.56 per unit at writing, analysts estimate that it trades at a meaningful discount of approximately 28%. This represents solid near-term upside potential of about 39%. At this price, it offers a cash distribution yield of 5.7%.

Importantly, BIP.UN has a track record of increasing its cash distribution sustainably. For your reference, it’s 10-year cash distribution growth rate is 8.3%. Going forward, it aims to increase its cash distribution safely by 5 to 9% per year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

It’s also uncommon to find large North American bank Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) on a big sale. The big Canadian bank stock has also raised its dividend sustainably over time, supported by resilient adjusted earnings through the economic cycle. Its relatively high dividend yield of almost 5.4% suggests the stock is on sale.

TD Dividend Yield Chart

TD Dividend Yield data by YCharts

At $75.88 per share at writing, the bank stock trades at a discount of almost 20% from its long-term normal price-to-earnings ratio. TD serves as a good core holding for diversified portfolios. And patient investors should be well-rewarded in income and solid returns for a long-term investment.

Granite REIT

Higher interest rates since 2022 have triggered a sell-off in Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs), including Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN). This is an opportunity for investors to get in the industrial REIT, which has solid fundamentals.

Granite’s portfolio enjoys a high occupancy of 95% and a weighted average lease term of about six years. It’s rare for Canadian REITs to have a track record of cash distribution increases – Granite REIT has increased its cash distribution for 13 consecutive years with a 10-year cash distribution growth rate of 4.3%.

At $69.42 per unit at writing, analysts think it trades at a good discount of 20%, which means it has near-term upside potential of 25%. Meanwhile, it yields almost 4.8% for the wait.

For the latest news in the industrial REIT, investors can look forward for Granite REIT’s second-quarter results on August 7.

Enbridge

For outsized dividend income, beginner investors can consider Enbridge (TSX:ENB). The large North American energy infrastructure company has paid dividends for about 70 years and an increasing dividend for about 28 consecutive years.

Its growth has slowed dramatically in recent years. On the other hand, its current dividend yield has been pushed to almost 7.6%. It maintains a sustainable payout ratio based on its distributable cash flow and will likely increase its dividend by about 3% per year over the next couple of years.

At $48.25 per share at writing, analysts believe ENB stock trades at a discount of close to 10%, making it a reasonably valued blue chip stock for income. With this investment, investors can expect to earn most of their total return from the big dividend.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Enbridge, and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bullish Market

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This ETF is the perfect compliment to a Canadian stock portfolio.

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons to Buy RioCan Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to generate a reliable monthly income? Instead of buying a rental property, buy RioCan stock. Here's three reasons why.

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

TFII Stock Is Rising, But I’m Worried About This 1 Thing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFII (TSX:TFII) stock is in a strong position heading into earnings, up 10% in the last month. But there's one…

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: 5 Top Canadian Stocks for 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Five Canadian stocks are suitable and profitable investment options for first-timers in 2024.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Stocks to Invest $10,000 in Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

The best stocks to buy for your portfolio can provide decades of growth and income-earning potential. Here are three to…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever             

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for the best Canadian stocks to buy and hold? Here are three options to add to your TFSA today…

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: 5 Top Canadian Stocks for 2024

| Kay Ng

Here's a nice basket of solid stocks that beginner investors can consider investing in today!

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Stocks for Beginners

The 4 Stocks That Beginning Canadian Investors Should Start Out With

| Robin Brown

New to investing and wondering how to start? Here's a four- stock portfolio a Canadian can use to build wealth…

Read more »