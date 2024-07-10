Member Login
Home » Investing » Growth Spurt: 2 TSX Stocks Set to Skyrocket

Growth Spurt: 2 TSX Stocks Set to Skyrocket

Looking for growth that lasts? These two TSX stocks may be up, but there is so much more to come according to analysts.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Upwards momentum

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to growth, it can be easy to find companies that have been growing for the last month, indeed the last few years! But what about companies that are set to continue skyrocketing upwards?

In this case, we have two TSX stocks that are still on their way up. And ones analysts believe have plenty of room to run. So, let’s get into why investors should consider picking up MDA (TSX:MDA) and Cameco (TSX:CCO) on the TSX today.

MDA stock

This space technology company has been a key player in over 450 missions globally. MDA offers advanced space-based communication systems, Earth observation solutions, and space exploration robotics, including the Canadarm used by NASA. The company’s focus on innovation and significant growth in revenues and backlog make it a strong investment in the expanding space industry.

Analysts like MDA due to its significant role in the global space industry, its innovative space-based communications and robotics technology, and substantial growth in revenues and backlog. The company’s focus on high-demand sectors such as satellite missions and Earth observation solutions positions it well for future growth.

MDA has demonstrated significant growth in key financial metrics. In 2023, the company reported a 26% increase in revenue to $808 million and an 86% rise in net income to $49 million. This robust financial performance is complemented by a substantial backlog of $3 billion, indicating strong future revenue streams.

Furthermore, MDA’s earnings per share (EPS) grew impressively from $0.22 to $0.41 over the last year, marking an 84% increase. This growth suggests the company is reaching an inflection point and could continue to deliver strong returns. In addition, over the past year, MDA insiders have purchased $649,000 worth of stock, with no insider sales reported. This demonstrates confidence in the company’s future prospects. Overall, it’s a strong buy that’s only getting stronger.

Cameco stock

A leader in the uranium market, Cameco holds substantial high-grade uranium reserves and maintains low-cost operations. Despite some recent setbacks, the company’s strong position in the nuclear services market and long-term contracts indicate robust future growth potential.

Cameco is favoured for its dominant position in the uranium market, holding high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Despite recent earnings declines, its long-term contracts and strong market position in nuclear services indicate potential for robust growth in the coming years.

Cameco is a leading player in the uranium market, holding high-grade uranium reserves and maintaining low-cost operations. This positions the company well to benefit from the rising demand for nuclear energy. What’s more, Cameco has shown strong financial performance, with net earnings of $80 million in recent quarters, a significant improvement from previous losses. The company’s revenue also increased to $844 million.

Cameco’s investment in Westinghouse Electric Company and other strategic initiatives positions it well for future growth and market expansion. The global increase in uranium prices directly benefits Cameco’s profitability, as higher prices for uranium translate into better margins and revenue. So, be sure to consider this stock on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

1 Stock to Steer Clear of

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock (TSX:BCE) has been under immense pressure this year, and it doesn't look like it's going to improve any…

Read more »

A chip in a circuit board says "AI"
Tech Stocks

This is the Best AI Stock to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to AI stocks, Nvidia stock should jump to mind. But don't forget about the absolute dominance of…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Stocks for Beginners

Beginners: 4 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Right Away!

| Kay Ng

Beginner investors should explore these stocks, which offer nice dividend income and good long-term returns potential.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bullish Market

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This ETF is the perfect compliment to a Canadian stock portfolio.

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons to Buy RioCan Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to generate a reliable monthly income? Instead of buying a rental property, buy RioCan stock. Here's three reasons why.

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

TFII Stock Is Rising, But I’m Worried About This 1 Thing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFII (TSX:TFII) stock is in a strong position heading into earnings, up 10% in the last month. But there's one…

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: 5 Top Canadian Stocks for 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Five Canadian stocks are suitable and profitable investment options for first-timers in 2024.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Stocks to Invest $10,000 in Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

The best stocks to buy for your portfolio can provide decades of growth and income-earning potential. Here are three to…

Read more »