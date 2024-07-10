Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Dividend Kings: Stocks Every Canadian Investor Should Own

The Dividend Kings: Stocks Every Canadian Investor Should Own

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) is a true dividend King.

Andrew Button
Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada

Source: Getty Images

“Dividend King” is among the most prestigious titles a stock can hold. Having raised their dividends for 50 consecutive years, these “Kings” are truly noble. Many stocks have paid dividends for 50 or more years, but few have raised them for 50 in a row. The Dividend Kings are the ones that have. In this article, I will explore two Canadian Dividend Kings that every Canadian investor should own.

Fortis

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) is perhaps Canada’s best-known Dividend King. It acquired its title last year, when it notched its 50th consecutive year of dividend increases. Fortis had a kingly reputation among dividend investors long before it became a literal King. With its 50 uninterrupted years of dividend hikes, it has earned its place in the Pantheon.

Fortis’ management is aiming for 5% to 6% annual dividend increases through to the end of 2028. Even without future dividend growth, Fortis has a lot of income potential. The shares yield 4.4% today. If the company comes through with the planned dividend hikes, then the yield-on-cost for shareholders buying today will rise. Either way, the yield as it stands now is satisfactory and pretty well covered, with a modest 74% payout ratio.

How has Fortis managed to do all this dividend growth?

It comes down to two factors: one, advantages enjoyed by utilities as a class; two, Fortis’ unique emphasis on growth.

Utilities as a class enjoy very high revenue stability. They’re the companies that supply heat, light, and sometimes water to homes. Ask yourself, when was the last time you cancelled your electrical bill? My guess is the answer is likely “never.” Utility bills are intimately tied to homes – the bills come in each and every month and aren’t easy to cancel. People do have the option of cutting back on energy consumption if it gets too costly, but most would rather sell their cars than go cold in the Winter. These advantages result in stable revenue for utilities as a class. Fortis has done even better than most utilities, having invested significantly in growth over its history. As a result, it has outperformed the TSX utilities sub-index.

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is another Canadian utility stock and dividend King. CU has an even higher yield than Fortis: 60%. On the flipside, its payout ratio is somewhat higher than Fortis’ (it is 80%), which isn’t a good thing. The company has compounded its revenue and earnings at negative rates over the last five years. Its net income margin (17.5%) is good, as is its return on equity (10.7%). Canadian Utilities certainly doesn’t have Fortis’ stellar growth and acquisitions track record, but it’s a stable company paying out 6%. It should perform reasonably well over the long term.

Dividend King stocks: Foolish takeaway

There aren’t very many Dividend King stocks out there. On the TSX, there are only two that I’m aware of. That’s not surprising: it’s hard to achieve 50 consecutive dividend hikes when the economy goes through so many peaks and troughs. So, Fortis and Canadian Utilities are both very special companies.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Aristocrats That Could Turbocharge Your Investments

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividend investors can turbocharge their investments to ensure uninterrupted income streams by owning dividend aristocrats.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I’ll Be Adding to My RRSP – Even With the S&P 500 at All-Time Highs

| Andrew Button

Canadian stocks like the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) are looking cheap in 2024.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Dividend Stocks

3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Take Off in the New Bull Market

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three beaten-down stocks could stage a comeback in the new and coming bull market.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Fortis Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you look up dividend stocks, the top stock likely to come your way as a recommendation is Fortis stock…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

| Adam Othman

Investors seeking the best stocks to buy right now to generate significant wealth, here are two TSX stocks you should…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Safeguard Your Retirement

| Adam Othman

These three TSX stocks can be your best friend if you want to build a retirement-focused portfolio and enjoy financial…

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three large-cap value stocks are buying opportunities right now and should be worth more in the future.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Blueprint: 4 Canadian Stocks to Secure Your Future

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) can help you secure a wealthy retirement.

Read more »