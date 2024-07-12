Member Login
2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in July

2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in July

Just because a company is a blue-chip TSX stock, doesn’t mean the growth is all but over. In fact, these two have far more room to run.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
As the Canadian stock market gears up for the second half of 2024, investors are on the lookout for stocks with robust growth potential. Among the top contenders are Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Both stocks are poised for substantial gains due to their strong fundamentals, strategic initiatives, and market positions. Here’s why these two stocks are potentially explosive buys this July.

CP stock

CP stock has a well-established reputation for consistent performance and exceeding earnings expectations. In the recent quarter, CP reported a notable increase in revenue and operating income, which led to a significant jump in its stock price. Analysts are optimistic about CP’s future, projecting strong earnings growth driven by higher freight volumes and improved operational efficiencies.

One of the key drivers of CP’s growth is its strategic acquisition strategy. The company’s ability to integrate new acquisitions effectively has been a critical factor in boosting its revenue and profit margins. The successful integration of these acquisitions not only expands CP’s operational footprint but also enhances its service offerings, making it a formidable player in the transportation sector.

Now, investor sentiment towards CP stock remains positive, with expectations of robust earnings performance in the upcoming quarters. The company’s focus on operational efficiency and revenue growth through acquisitions is likely to continue driving its stock price upward. With earnings due out on July 18, investors are keenly watching for any updates on future acquisition plans, which could further enhance CP’s growth prospects.

RBC stock

Then we have RBC stock, the largest financial institution in Canada by market capitalization, is another top pick for July. RBC’s strong financial performance, coupled with its extensive global operations, makes it a reliable choice for investors. The bank boasts a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a dividend yield of 3.77%, indicating both value and income potential for shareholders.

RBC’s resilience in the face of economic fluctuations has solidified its position as a market leader. The bank’s robust asset base, with over $1.957 trillion in assets under management, and its status as a global systemically important bank (G-SIB) underscore its financial stability. This resilience ensures that RBC can weather economic downturns and continue to deliver strong returns to investors.

As RBC continues to expand its services and enhance its digital banking capabilities, the growth potential in the financial services sector remains substantial. The bank’s ability to innovate and adapt to changing market conditions positions it well for future growth. Moreover, RBC’s dividend growth history and commitment to returning capital to shareholders make it an attractive option for income-focused investors.

Bottom line

Both Canadian Pacific Kansas City and Royal Bank of Canada present compelling investment opportunities for July 2024. CP’s strategic acquisitions and operational efficiencies are driving strong earnings growth, while RBC’s market leadership and financial stability offer both value and income potential. Just because both are blue-chip companies doesn’t mean growth is over. So, for investors seeking explosive growth prospects, these two stocks are definitely worth considering.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Royal Bank Of Canada. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

