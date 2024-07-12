4 Stocks Under $50 New Investors Can Buy Confidently

These four stocks are some of the best options for new investors, with share prices under $50 that anyone can afford.

Investing in the stock market can be a daunting task, especially for new investors. However, finding strong, reliable stocks under $50 can offer a great entry point. Especially if they offer a stellar future and strong history.

Today, that’s exactly what we’re offering, with four stocks that can create stellar growth. All while investing with confidence even for new investors.

Brookfield Renewable

First we have Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSX:BEP.UN), a global leader in renewable energy with a diverse portfolio of hydroelectric, wind, and solar power assets. The company’s long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) ensure stable and predictable cash flows, which reduce investment risk.

Brookfield Renewable is continually expanding its portfolio through acquisitions and new project developments, promising long-term growth potential. Additionally, BEP offers an attractive dividend yield of around 5.6%, making it a desirable income investment. This combination of stability, growth, and income potential makes Brookfield Renewable Partners a strong choice for new investors.

Exchange Income

Another strong option for new investors is Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF). The company operates in multiple industries, including aviation, aerospace, and manufacturing, which provides a diversified revenue stream and reduces sector-specific risks.

EIF has demonstrated consistent revenue and earnings growth, underscoring its solid financial health. The company’s robust dividend yield of approximately 5.8% is particularly appealing to income-focused investors. With its diversified business model and strong financial performance, EIF stock offers stability and growth opportunities for new investors.

Hydro One

For some of the most stable income, consider Hydro One (TSX:H). Hydro One is Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution service provider, a regulated utility that offers stability and reliable returns.

The company’s revenues are regulated by the Ontario Energy Board, ensuring predictable earnings and cash flows. As a utility provider, Hydro One offers essential services, making it a defensive stock capable of weathering economic downturns. Hydro One also has a track record of consistent dividend payments, with a current yield of around 3.2%. For new investors looking for a stable and defensive investment, Hydro One is an excellent choice.

XEQT

Finally, the iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:XEQT) is a way to get in on all of the top quality stocks out there. This is an all-equity ETF that offers diversified exposure to both Canadian and international stocks.

XEQT is an attractive option for new investors due to its broad equity exposure, which reduces the risk associated with individual stock investments. The ETF has a low management expense ratio (MER) of just 0.20%, making it a cost-effective way to achieve diversified equity exposure. Designed for long-term growth, XEQT is ideal for new investors aiming to build wealth over time.

Bottom line

In conclusion, all three of these companies are robust TSX stocks under $50 that offer new investors stability, growth potential, and attractive dividends. Each provides a solid foundation for a new investor’s portfolio, enabling them to enter the stock market with confidence. So be sure to consider these when creating your portfolio as a new investor.