Member Login
Home » Investing » Retirement » Invest in These TFSA Stocks to Sail Into a Serene Retirement

Invest in These TFSA Stocks to Sail Into a Serene Retirement

Is your TFSA set for safety or growth? Having these solid TFSA stocks provides a blend of both.

Kay Ng
Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Path to retirement

Image source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is the perfect place to invest for retirement, as all earnings inside are tax free, including dividends, interests, and price gains.

For some retirees, a serene retirement means having predictability and stability in their investments. If so, looking to buy a blue-chip stock like Fortis (TSX:FTS) would be a good idea.

Fortis stock

As a diversified regulated utility, Fortis makes resilient earnings through the economic cycle, even when there’s a recession. For example, during the pandemic year of 2020, it increased its adjusted earnings per share by about 1%.

Because it makes quality earnings, it has also been able to raise its dividend for half a century non-stop. For your reference, its five-year dividend-growth rate is 5.8%. That said, in a higher interest rate environment, it experiences a higher cost of capital that reduces its growth rate. For example, its most recent dividend hike last September was 4.4%.

Over the next few years, Fortis has a bunch of primarily low-risk capital projects lined up for stable growth, which will support healthy dividend growth of 4-6% per year. At $54.45 per share at writing, it offers a dividend yield of 4.3%, and analysts believe the stock is fairly valued.

With this holding, retirees can expect it to increase in value steadily and increase its dividend by at least 4% per year for the long haul. If you’re buying shares today, it’s possible to earn long-term returns of more or less 9%. For a better margin of safety, Canadian investors can look to buy shares on a dip closer to $50 per share.

For some retirees, an approximate 9% return may not be enough. To sail into a serene retirement to ensure you have sufficient money to live the retirement lifestyle you want, you might need to target higher returns with a long-term investment such as Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN).

BIP.UN Total Return Level Chart

BIP.UN and FTS 10-Year Total Return Level data by YCharts on an initial investment of $10,000

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

With higher interest rates since 2022, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock has underperformed Fortis stock. However, in the long run, as shown in the 10-year total return chart above, the global infrastructure stock has outperformed Fortis, delivering annualized returns of about 14% versus Fortis’s 9.2%.

Likely due to its more leveraged nature, today, in a higher interest rate environment, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners trades at a larger discount than Fortis. Analysts believe BIP trades at a discount of about 22%. As a result, it also offers a higher cash distribution yield of 5.3%.

Going forward, management continues to target to grow the funds from operations per unit by more than 10%, coming from sources including inflation and reinvested cash flow. Indeed, BIP has the potential to increase retirees’ income faster. For your reference, its five-year cash-distribution growth rate is 6.3%, while its last cash-distribution hike was 5.9% in February.

Of course, there’s nothing stopping investors from buying both stocks in their TFSAs for a blended profile of their safety and growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Retirement

TFSA: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Self-Directed Retirement Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks look oversold and offer attractive yields.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Retirement

Pensioners: 2 High-Yield Stocks With Great Dividend Growth

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look oversold.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Retirement

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in July 2024

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right dividend stocks for your RRSP may require a different approach and vetting methods than choosing dividend stocks…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Retirement

Investors: Here’s How to Make $1,000 Each Month in Retirement

| Kay Ng

Real estate investing is a great way to make income in retirement. Investing in Canadian REITs is a passive way…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Retirement

Create a Pension Passive-Income Stream With This TSX Stock

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN) could be your top choice for monthly passive income in during retirement

Read more »

Path to retirement
Retirement

Discover the Best TFSA Stocks for a Worry-Free Retirement

| Andrew Button

Canadian dividend stocks like Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) can make good TFSA holdings.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Retirement

New Retirees: How to Average $435 Per Month in Extra Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

This strategy can help people meet their retirement goals.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Retirement

Pensioners: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Growing Distributions

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer high yields for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »