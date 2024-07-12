Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This ETF

What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This ETF

This BMO ETF is a great way to kick-start a diversified beginner investment portfolio.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Latest posts by Tony Dong, MSc, CETF® (see all)
Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

When you’re new to investing, it’s easy to get caught up in the rush to pick the next big stock and get rich quick.

However, for those without much experience, sticking to three core principles can make the investment journey much smoother and potentially more rewarding:

  1. Stay broadly diversified.
  2. Keep fees and turnover low.
  3. Invest consistently and reinvest dividends.

Sound straightforward? That’s because it is. Let’s explore why these principles matter and an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that could put it in play.

What beginners should focus on

I recommended just these three principles because they simplify the investment process to achieve the market’s long-term average annualized return, which typically ranges from 9-10% before inflation and 6-7% after.

This might not seem substantial, but thanks to the power of compounding, it can lead to significant wealth accumulation over time.

If you decide to pick individual stocks instead, you’ll face a slew of additional decisions that can complicate your investment strategy:

  1. Which countries’ stocks should I buy? Diversifying geographically can reduce risk but also complicates decision-making.
  2. Is the stock undervalued right now? This requires understanding financial metrics and market conditions.
  3. Should I buy small, mid, or large caps? Each has different risk and growth potential.
  4. Which sector should I pick stocks from? Sector performance can vary greatly and affect stock success.
  5. When should I sell the stock? Timing the market increases the risk and complexity of investing.

Each additional decision introduces more room for error and requires more of your time. If investing isn’t your passion or if you’d rather not dedicate significant time to managing your portfolio, it’s wise to avoid the complexity of stock picking.

The ETF to buy

BMO All-Equity ETF (TSX:ZEQT) is an excellent choice for a set-and-forget investment strategy.

It’s incredibly diversified, holding thousands of stocks from the U.S., Canada, and other international markets. This ETF is managed on your behalf and comes with a low management expense ratio of just 0.20%.

If your brokerage offers dividend reinvestment and automated contributions, you can truly put your investment in ZEQT on autopilot.

By enabling these features, you can continuously reinvest your dividends into additional shares of the ETF and contribute funds regularly, enhancing the compounding effect and easing the management of your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Stocks for Beginners

Why Dollarama Stock Keeps Going Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock (TSX:DOL) continues to climb, with shares up 35% in 2024 alone. But does that mean the best has…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Stocks for Beginners

4 Stocks Under $50 New Investors Can Buy Confidently

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four stocks are some of the best options for new investors, with share prices under $50 that anyone can…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This Index Fund

| Kay Ng

One of the best ways to invest in stocks without any experience is through investing in a market-wide fund.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Stocks for Beginners

Waiting for a Market Pullback With the S&P 500 at All-Time Highs? Here’s Why You Probably Shouldn’t

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The S&P 500 may still be climbing past all-time highs, but that doesn't necessarily mean you should be sitting on…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

This 6.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock with a 6.4% dividend yield could be your long-term ticket to financial freedom on a monthly basis!

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

3 Growth Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks are climbing higher and higher, but there is certainly more to come for these companies.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Why I Might Change My Mind and Buy BCE Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock offers a high yield, but that's not necessarily worth it if it can't achieve this one thing.…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks You’ll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks are some of the best undervalued companies out there according to analysts, and it's time to get…

Read more »