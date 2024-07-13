Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Passive Income: 2 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

A TFSA portfolio built with solid dividend stocks that promise decades of stable payouts can be an indispensable passive-income source.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

When building a retirement nest egg, Canadians have two tax-sheltered account choices. The Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) allows Canadians to grow their untaxed savings in a tax-free environment, though the taxes are due once their nest egg is taken out of the RRSP after retirement. It’s a solid financial instrument that helps millions of Canadians build decent-sized nest eggs for retirement.

However, the second choice, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), garners far more attention. That’s partly because whatever you take from this account, whether it’s dividend income or your entire nest egg, is completely tax-free. However, one of the main reasons it’s so admired is that you can access your TFSA funds and assets before retirement, too.

This also makes it ideal for building a passive-income stream, usually with the right dividend stocks.

A utility company

If you are looking for dividend stocks that you can keep in your TFSA for decades and effectively never sell, Fortis (TSX:FTS) is an easy choice.

Not only is it a utility business, which is one of the safest and most stable business models with consistent and reliable revenue streams, but it also has a geographically diverse portfolio. It operates in multiple markets, including the Caribbean, with over 3.5 million electric and natural gas customers.

Another layer of safety that this business offers is that 99% of its assets are regulated, so there is minimal price fluctuation, which leads to stable revenues that fund its dividends and operations.

Even more impressive than its business model is its dividend history—49 consecutive years of dividend growth, making it the second oldest Dividend Aristocrat in Canada. It’s offering a decent 4.4% yield right now. The capital-appreciation potential is nothing compared to its stellar dividends, but it’s much better than being non-existent.

A railway company

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR), once a crown corporation, is currently the largest railway company in Canada by market cap and one of the largest in North America in terms of total railway lines it controls and other assets.

Despite trucks becoming the preferred mode of cargo transport inland, railways still hold a prominent position in the supply chain. They are cheaper and, in some cases, faster than trucks, especially for bulk transportation.

They are also greener and more energy efficient, which is an interesting factor to consider from an ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investing perspective.  

But the Canadian National Railway isn’t just an impressive pick from a business model angle. It’s a well-established Dividend Aristocrat offering a modest 2% yield. It’s also a decent growth stock that rose by about 137% in the last 10 years.

Foolish takeaway

The two stocks offer two different combinations of growth and dividends. While both are Aristocrats with rock-solid dividends, Fortis is a “heavier” choice from a passive income perspective, while Canadian National Railway offers better growth, which may allow you to generate a passive income differently.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

Invest in These TSX Stocks Now and Retire With Peace of Mind

| Andrew Button

Canadian stocks like Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) offer long term investment potential.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 4 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These four TSX dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Risky Dividend Stocks to Avoid (and 2 Safe Ones)

| Robin Brown

Looking for dividend income? Here are two stocks to avoid and two stocks to readily buy for safe and steady…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Is Telus Stock the Best High-Yield Dividend for You? 

| Puja Tayal

Would you invest in a stock that gives a 7% yield or a 22% yield? Telus is a high-yield stock…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Both of these Vanguard ETFs pay monthly dividends from Canadian stocks.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Hold for a Lifetime

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for passive income that lasts? These three dividend stocks offer some of the best long-term growth opportunities, and dividends…

Read more »

A colourful firework display
Dividend Stocks

2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in July

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Just because a company is a blue-chip TSX stock, doesn't mean the growth is all but over. In fact, these…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Set for Dividend Increases This Year

| Robin Brown

Dividend-growth stocks offer a great mix of income and capital upside. Here are three stocks for more dividend growth ahead.

Read more »