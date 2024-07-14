Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 41 in Canada

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 41 in Canada

The average TFSA balance at age 41 is lower than the cumulative contribution room, but it’s never too late to contribute because there is no lifetime contribution limit.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept

Image source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) in Canada is a registered tax-advantaged investment account whose unique feature is tax-free money growth. Unlike the older Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), TFSA withdrawals are tax-free.

According to the Annual Investment Survey results released by Bank of Montreal in January this year, 62% of Canadians use the TFSA for saving and investing. Also, the same survey showed that overall balances have risen by 53.44% from five years ago. The mean TFSA balance in 2023 is $41,510 versus $27,053 in 2018.

For 2024, the contribution limit is $7,000, while the total possible contribution room (cumulative from 2009) is $95,000. Only account holders born before 1991 can deposit or contribute the maximum, and those born after will have smaller total contribution limits.

TFSA balance at median age

Based on the data from worldometers.info, the median age in Canada as of 2024 is 41 years (40.6). Most TFSA users may be eligible to contribute the maximum limit, although giving a precise balance at age 41 would be difficult. However, if the average TFSA balance is $41,510, it could be anywhere from $53,000 to $69,000.

The estimated TFSA balance could include interest, gains, and dividends earned inside the account until 2023. TFSA users can’t overcontribute, but unused contribution rooms carry over to the following year. To confirm your TFSA balance, visit the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) website and use its login portal to check your TFSA details.

Build retirement wealth

One compelling reason to maximize TFSA limits is to secure a financial future or build retirement wealth. Most TFSA investors hold dividend stocks and reinvest dividends for faster account balance compounding. Canada’s banking sector is a bedrock of stability, and a big bank stock like National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) is an ideal anchor.

This $38.33 billion lender is the country’s sixth-largest bank. At $109.85 per share (+10.94% year to date), the dividend offer is 4.01%. Assuming your available contribution room is $38,400 (40% of the cumulative limit since 2009), and you invest the same amount in NA, your TFSA balance will be $69,864.80 in 15 years.

On June 11, 2024, National Bank announced the plan to acquire Canadian Western Bank. Meny Grauman, an analyst at Bank of Nova Scotia, described the deal as a “strategic winner” and is relatively low risk for the larger peers. The $5 billion transaction will enable National Bank to expand its commercial banking portfolio.

Create tax-free passive income

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is a suitable TFSA holding if you need to create tax-free passive income. At $51.48 per share (+23.98% year-to-date), the oil bellwether pays a lucrative 4.33% dividend. Your $7,000 TFSA limit in 2024 can purchase 135 shares and generate $75.77 in tax-free quarterly passive income.

The $66.15 billion integrated energy company derives revenue from various sources. In addition to oil sands development & production and offshore oil production, Suncor Energy engages in petroleum refining in Canada and the United States. Its subsidiary, Petro Canada, delivers fuel and service offerings nationwide.

TFSA is for life

Don’t be disheartened if you haven’t contributed enough to your TFSA. Since unused contributions carry forward indefinitely and the TFSA has no lifetime contribution limit, you have time to build retirement wealth or create tax-free passive income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These great Canadian dividend stocks now offer high yields.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Could Create $1,000 in Passive Income in 2024

| Puja Tayal

Are you building your passive-income portfolio? Invest $10,000 and get a $1,000 annual payout in 12 monthly installments starting August…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Earn $250 Per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors can consider holding dividend stocks such as Mullen Group in the registered account for passive income.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Adam Othman

A TFSA portfolio built with solid dividend stocks that promise decades of stable payouts can be an indispensable passive-income source.

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

Invest in These TSX Stocks Now and Retire With Peace of Mind

| Andrew Button

Canadian stocks like Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) offer long term investment potential.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 4 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These four TSX dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Risky Dividend Stocks to Avoid (and 2 Safe Ones)

| Robin Brown

Looking for dividend income? Here are two stocks to avoid and two stocks to readily buy for safe and steady…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Is Telus Stock the Best High-Yield Dividend for You? 

| Puja Tayal

Would you invest in a stock that gives a 7% yield or a 22% yield? Telus is a high-yield stock…

Read more »