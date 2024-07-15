Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

2 Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

If you have $2,000 that you don’t need for a long time, consider these two TSX stocks that could deliver nice returns over the next few years.

Kay Ng
Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

If you have an extra $2,000 lying around that you don’t need for a long time, you should consider investing it. How much money can you make from $2,000? Let’s take a look at the North American stock markets for examples.

XIU Chart

XIU and SPY data by YCharts

According to YCharts data, in the last 10 years, the Canadian stock market delivered 4.6% per year by price appreciation alone, including cash distributions, the total return was 7.7% per year. In the same period, the U.S. stock market delivered returns of 11% per year from price gains, and including cash distributions, annualized returns of 13% per year. These are benchmarks as a reference.

On a $2,000 investment, a 7.7% return on the first year equates to earning $154. On a 13% return, it’s $260. Compound interest is an extremely powerful way to help you build lasting wealth when you consistently save every month and reinvest your profits for years to come.

Here are a couple of stocks that appear to be good buys today and could outperform the North American stock markets over the next few years.

FirstService

FirstService (TSX:FSV) experienced price gains of 20.6% and total returns of 21.4% per year over the last decade. Although its dividend yield of 0.6% is small, it has been a diligent dividend grower over about 11 consecutive years. For your reference, its five-year dividend growth rate is 10.8%, and its last dividend hike was 11.1% in May.

FirstService offers real estate services in North America, including managing residential communities. Furthermore, it provides essential property services through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

At under $222 per share at writing, analysts believe it trades at a discount of about 12%. This represents 12-month upside potential of approximately 13%. So, it’s a reasonable buy here for long-term investors who seek total returns.

Northland Power

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) stock has sold off substantially by about 35% from the start of 2022 because of higher interest rates, as it has sizeable debt on its balance sheet.

Its long-term debt-to-capital ratio is about 56%, but it does score an investment-grade S&P credit rating of BBB. Its trailing-12-month interest expense was $24 million (or 7%) higher than the 2020 year level, which doesn’t seem too bad.

Importantly, the stock trades at a good valuation, especially if you account for its projects that are expected to come into service in 2025 to 2027.

At $24.65 per share at writing, the analyst consensus 12-month price target suggests a discount of about 17% in the stock. It also offers a dividend yield of almost 4.9%, which is paid out in monthly dividends.

Management anticipates the Oneida 250-MW Canadian battery storage business to start contributing to cash flows in 2025, the 1-GW Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan (of which Northland has 30.6% ownership) to be in full commercial operation in 2026 to 2027, and the 1.1 GW Baltic Power offshore wind project (of which Northland owns 49%) in Poland to come online in 2026. As these projects are successfully completed on time and on budget, it should trigger a stock turnaround.

It’s even possible for the stock to trade again at the $40 level by 2027. If this materializes, it would imply total returns of north of 20% per year over the next few years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Northland Power. The Motley Fool recommends FirstService. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some of the best stocks to buy? Here are a handful of options that can provide growth and…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

TFSA investors can rely on these Canadian dividend stocks to earn tax-free regular passive income for decades.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance in 2024

| Andrew Button

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) has been a worthy TFSA holding over the years.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Why goeasy Stock Just Dropped From 52-Week Highs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock saw shares plummet 9% after the company announced significant leadership changes.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Should Investors Buy the Dip in Fortis Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis has historically rewarded patient investors who buy the stock on a pullback.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

TSX Domination: The 8.3% Dividend Stock to Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top dividend stock has seen shares rise 9% in the last year, and with a 8.3% dividend yield to…

Read more »

Road signs rerouting traffic
Dividend Stocks

Both Have Yields Over 7.4% — But 1 Is a Better Stock to Buy Now Than the Other

| Rajiv Nanjapla

To pick a better buy, let’s assess these two high-yielding dividend stocks.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

1 Stock to Buy if the Bank of Canada Keeps Cutting Rates

| Andrew Button

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) is the kind of stock you want to be holding amid rising interest rates.

Read more »