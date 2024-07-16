All-Time Highs, Next-Level Gains: 2 Top TSX Growth Stocks to Watch

These two top stocks continue to climb, but there are more than enough reasons why investors should continue to keep investing.

When it comes to growth stocks, there are simply some that stand out more than others. And we tend to hear about them over and over again. Which is why today we’re going to dig into one well-known and one lesser-known.

So without further ado, let’s get into it with these two growth stocks. And why they remain top choices to watch on the TSX today.

Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) has seen a notable surge in its stock price, jumping 11% following its recent earnings report. This rise is not merely a short-term spike but a reflection of the company’s robust performance and future potential. Yet it comes down to more than just one earnings report.

Over the past five years, Aritzia has transformed itself from a niche Canadian retailer into a formidable player in the North American fashion market. The company’s sales have skyrocketed from $743 million to nearly $2.2 billion, representing a staggering 195% increase. Even during the pandemic, when many retailers struggled, Aritzia maintained resilience with only a 12% dip in sales during the first year of lockdowns.

Aritzia’s earnings have also seen significant growth, rising from $57 million to $188 million in the same five-year period. This 230% increase in earnings highlights the company’s ability to effectively manage costs and expand its profit margins despite challenging market conditions.

The company’s aggressive expansion plans, particularly in the United States, and potential ventures into men’s clothing, position it well for continued success. Sales are projected to grow by over 13% annually for the next four years. While earnings may experience a temporary dip this year due to lower margins, they are expected to rebound with a 33% increase next fiscal year.

Capstone Copper

Now for one maybe off your radar. Capstone Copper (TSX:CS) has also seen an impressive rise in share price. For instance, Capstone Copper recently announced the successful production of its first saleable copper concentrate at the Mantoverde Development Project (MVDP) in Chile. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the company’s expansion plans, as the MVDP is expected to substantially increase Capstone’s copper output and reduce production costs, enhancing overall profitability.

Capstone also operates in prime copper-producing regions including the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company’s diversified portfolio of assets positions it well to benefit from the increasing global demand for copper, driven by the electrification of industries and shift towards renewable energy sources.

Despite some recent fluctuations in earnings, Capstone Copper has shown resilience. The company’s strategic initiatives and expansions are expected to drive future growth. Analysts project that Capstone’s revenues will continue to grow, supported by the increased production capacity from new projects like the MVDP. Moreover, the recent equity offerings have strengthened Capstone’s financial position, providing the necessary capital to fund further expansions and reduce debt.

Capstone Copper’s stock has shown strong performance over the past year, outperforming the broader Canadian metals and mining industry. The stock has gained approximately 30.2% over the past year, reflecting investor confidence in its growth prospects. Despite this rise, Capstone’s stock remains attractively valued, offering a favourable entry point for long-term investors.

Bottom line

Aritzia’s strong historical performance, strategic expansion, and promising growth projections make it a compelling investment option. The recent 11% rise in stock price post-earnings is a testament to the market’s confidence in the company’s future. For investors looking to add a high-potential growth stock to their portfolio, Aritzia offers an attractive opportunity.

Meanwhile, Capstone Copper offers a unique blend of strong production growth, strategic market position, solid financial outlook, and favourable valuation. These factors make it a compelling investment for those looking to benefit from the global demand for copper. As Capstone continues to execute its strategic initiatives, investors can expect significant returns in the long term.