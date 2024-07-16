Member Login
TC Energy Stock: Is a 7.22% Dividend Worth the Risk?

TC Energy stock may have a whopping 7.22% dividend yield, but does that mean it’s worth the risk of a dividend cut?

Investing in high-yield dividend stocks is a popular strategy among income-focused investors, but it’s crucial to weigh the potential risks against the benefits. TC Energy (TSX:TRP), with its substantial 7.22% dividend yield, presents a compelling case. However, there are several factors investors should consider before making a decision.

The dividend

TC Energy’s current dividend yield of 7.22% is significantly higher than the average yield of many other TSX-listed companies. This makes it an attractive option for investors seeking regular income. The company has a strong track record of paying and increasing dividends, with the most recent quarterly dividend declared at $0.96 per common share, up from $0.93 in the previous year.

Despite the attractive dividend yield, there are concerns about the sustainability of TC Energy’s dividend. The company’s high payout ratio, combined with significant debt and capital expenditure commitments, raises questions about its ability to continue paying and increasing dividends without compromising financial health.

So, what is the company doing to make sure its dividend remains strong?

Bring down that debt

One of the primary risks associated with TC Energy is its high debt load. The company’s extensive capital expenditures on growth projects have led to significant debt, which could pose financial risks, particularly in a rising interest rate environment. High debt levels can limit financial flexibility and increase the company’s vulnerability to economic downturns.

To address its debt, TC Energy has been actively managing its portfolio through strategic asset sales. Recently, the company agreed to sell the Portland Natural Gas Transmission System (PNGTS) for $1.1 billion. While these sales provide immediate capital and help reduce debt, they also mean parting with potentially revenue-generating assets, which could impact future cash flows.

Are finances strong enough?

The company reported robust financial results for the first quarter of 2024, with an 11% year-over-year growth in comparable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to $3.09 billion and a 4% increase in segmented earnings. This strong performance underlines TC Energy’s ability to generate stable and predictable cash flows, which is crucial for sustaining its dividend payments.

Plus, TC Energy operates one of the largest natural gas pipeline networks in North America, along with significant liquids pipelines and power and energy solutions segments. This diversification helps mitigate risks associated with any single market or regulatory environment, contributing to the company’s stability and supporting its dividend payments.

Bottom line

TC Energy’s 7.22% dividend yield is undoubtedly attractive, especially for income-focused investors. The company’s strong financial performance and diversified operations provide a solid foundation for its dividend payments. However, the high debt levels, regulatory and environmental risks, and concerns about dividend sustainability are significant factors that investors should carefully consider.

Investors must weigh the high dividend yield against these potential risks. Those with a higher risk tolerance and confidence in TC Energy’s ability to manage its debt and regulatory challenges may find the dividend yield worth the risk. Conversely, more conservative investors might prefer to wait for signs of improved financial health and greater regulatory clarity before investing.

For those considering an investment, it’s advisable to closely monitor TC Energy’s debt-reduction efforts, regulatory developments, and financial performance in upcoming quarters. Conducting thorough due diligence and considering alternative high-yield investments within the energy sector might also be prudent steps before making a final decision.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

